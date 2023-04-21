Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Nuevos edificios
Propiedades residenciales en venta en demos germasogeias, Chipre
244 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
5 Número de habitaciones
6 bath
594 m²
€ 4,300,000
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones
4 bath
235 m²
€ 3,900,000
Standing at 125 metres, this project is among the tallest buildings in Cyprus, boasting unin…
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
5 Número de habitaciones
6 bath
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
4 Número de habitaciones
4 bath
215 m²
€ 1,740,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
134 m²
€ 1,370,000
Positioned along the stylish seaside promenade in east Limassol, the Resort is within walkin…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Yermasoyia, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
150 m²
€ 1,131,000
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
155 m²
€ 1,024,000
Located in the popular Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, this brand new three bedroom penth…
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
157 m²
€ 860,000
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
112 m²
€ 850,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
155 m²
€ 850,000
Limassol has always been a city with the most trendy, modern, innovative and luxurious prope…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
183 m²
€ 725,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Yermasoyia, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
144 m²
€ 751,920
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Yermasoyia, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
112 m²
€ 585,520
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Yermasoyia, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
135 m²
€ 600,000
A modern and classically stylish development in the heart of Limassol, a mere 650 meters fro…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
99 m²
€ 429,900
Amazing and unique, this modern residential building is situated Germasogeia, the most attra…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
118 m²
€ 444,000
The modern 3-storey residential development is located in the popular Germasogeia area of Li…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
121 m²
€ 345,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
demos germasogeias, Chipre
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
67 m²
€ 235,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
demos germasogeias, Chipre
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
67 m²
€ 250,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Villa Villa de 6 habitaciones
Yermasoyia, Chipre
6 Número de habitaciones
6 bath
650 m²
€ 7,300,000
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
5 Número de habitaciones
7 bath
803 m²
€ 6,000,000
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
179 m²
€ 2,896,650
The exclusive 2 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
132 m²
€ 1,395,000
The luxury three bedroom apartment is part of a premier residential development providing th…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
demos germasogeias, Chipre
1 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
74 m²
€ 1,357,000
The exclusive 1 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
125 m²
€ 1,050,000
Splashing of the waves, the gentle rustle of trees, a fresh sea breeze, and subtle eucalyptu…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
108 m²
€ 595,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Limassol Germasogeia a…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
118 m²
€ 550,000
Germasogeia area in Limassol is one of the city’s most vibrant and prestigious neighbourhood…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
demos germasogeias, Chipre
1 bath
85 m²
€ 495,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion
demos germasogeias, Chipre
1 bath
88 m²
€ 392,000
