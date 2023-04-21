Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Chipre
  3. Limassol
  4. demos germasogeias

Propiedades residenciales en venta en demos germasogeias, Chipre

Yermasoyia
36
244 propiedades total found
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
5 Número de habitaciones 6 bath 594 m²
€ 4,300,000
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones 4 bath 235 m²
€ 3,900,000
Standing at 125 metres, this project is among the tallest buildings in Cyprus, boasting unin…
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
5 Número de habitaciones 6 bath 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
4 Número de habitaciones 4 bath 215 m²
€ 1,740,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 134 m²
€ 1,370,000
Positioned along the stylish seaside promenade in east Limassol, the Resort is within walkin…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Yermasoyia, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Yermasoyia, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 150 m²
€ 1,131,000
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 155 m²
€ 1,024,000
Located in the popular Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, this brand new three bedroom penth…
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 157 m²
€ 860,000
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 112 m²
€ 850,000
This modern project is located a tranquil safe neighbourhood in a thriving location, a centr…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 155 m²
€ 850,000
Limassol has always been a city with the most trendy, modern, innovative and luxurious prope…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 183 m²
€ 725,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Yermasoyia, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Yermasoyia, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 144 m²
€ 751,920
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Villa Villa de 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Yermasoyia, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Yermasoyia, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 112 m²
€ 585,520
A new premium-class residential complex in Germasogeia, Limassol, is the perfect combination…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Yermasoyia, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Yermasoyia, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 135 m²
€ 600,000
A modern and classically stylish development in the heart of Limassol, a mere 650 meters fro…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 99 m²
€ 429,900
Amazing and unique, this modern residential building is situated Germasogeia, the most attra…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 118 m²
€ 444,000
The modern 3-storey residential development is located in the popular Germasogeia area of Li…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 121 m²
€ 345,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 1 habitacion
demos germasogeias, Chipre
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 67 m²
€ 235,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 1 habitacion
demos germasogeias, Chipre
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 67 m²
€ 250,000
Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios in Limassol, close to the municipal park, gr…
Villa Villa de 6 habitaciones en Yermasoyia, Chipre
Villa Villa de 6 habitaciones
Yermasoyia, Chipre
6 Número de habitaciones 6 bath 650 m²
€ 7,300,000
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
5 Número de habitaciones 7 bath 803 m²
€ 6,000,000
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 179 m²
€ 2,896,650
The exclusive 2 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 132 m²
€ 1,395,000
The luxury three bedroom apartment is part of a premier residential development providing th…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 1 habitacion
demos germasogeias, Chipre
1 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 74 m²
€ 1,357,000
The exclusive 1 bedroom apartment with a huge veranda and panoramic sea views is located in …
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 125 m²
€ 1,050,000
Splashing of the waves, the gentle rustle of trees, a fresh sea breeze, and subtle eucalyptu…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 108 m²
€ 595,000
A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Limassol Germasogeia a…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
demos germasogeias, Chipre
2 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 118 m²
€ 550,000
Germasogeia area in Limassol is one of the city’s most vibrant and prestigious neighbourhood…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 1 habitacion
demos germasogeias, Chipre
1 bath 85 m²
€ 495,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en demos germasogeias, Chipre
Apartamento 1 habitacion
demos germasogeias, Chipre
1 bath 88 m²
€ 392,000

Parámetros de las propiedades en demos germasogeias, Chipre

con vistas a las montañas
con vista al mar
con la piscina
baratos
de lujo
Realting.com
Ir