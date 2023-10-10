Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Apartamentos del mar en venta en Opatija, Croacia

Apartamento
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 108 m²
Número de plantas 2
Opatija, Center - floor of an Austro-Hungarian villa with a separate entrance and garden Opa…
€1
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Área 50 m²
OPATIJA, KOSIĆEVO - Apartment 1R + LR 50 m2 Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€187,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Área 127 m²
Número de plantas 3
IČIĆI- Luxury apartment in a new building in a fantastic location located on the second floo…
€760,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Número de plantas 3
IČIĆI - Luxury apartment in a new building We offer a luxury and superbly decorated apartm…
€450,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 91 m²
Número de plantas 3
OPATIJA - Apartment in the city center with sea view Opatija, a beautiful coastal town loc…
€540,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Área 37 m²
Número de plantas 4
OPATIJA, CENTER - APARTMENT IN AN AUSTRIAN VILLA NEAR THE SEA Opatija, a beautiful coastal…
€199,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 222 m²
OPATIJA - Penthouse in a fantastic location Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€1,82M
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 3
Área 200 m²
Número de plantas 2
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€1,20M
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 59 m²
Número de plantas 6
OPATIJA, top-quality apartment with a total area of 59.16 m2, 1 bedroom + living room, with …
€420,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 43 m²
Número de plantas 3
OPATIJA, CENTER - Apartment in an Austro-Hungarian villa 100 m from the sea! Opatija, a be…
€260,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar, con sistema de vigilancia de seguridad en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar, con sistema de vigilancia de seguridad
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 90 m²
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - a larger apartment with a terrace near the sea in a new building with a pan…
€290,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Número de plantas 2
OPATIJA, CENTER - first row to the sea - extremely comfortable apartment, fully furnished, h…
€399,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 107 m²
Número de plantas 3
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - luxuriously furnished apartment near the sea, jacuzzi, panoramic sea view …
€475,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 87 m²
Número de plantas 2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - NEW - exclusive new building with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of t…
€475,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 38 m²
Número de plantas 2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - apartment in a new building with a swimming pool, garage, elevator near the…
€229,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 93 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - 2-bedroom apartment with a garden of 110 m2 in a new building, garage, cen…
€675,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 73 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment with a garden in a new building in the center of Opatija, garage…
€530,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Número de plantas 3
Exclusively in the DUX offer, we offer an apartment in a superb new building under the new r…
€550,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment of 67m2 in a new building in the center of Opatija with a garage…
€500,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 64 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment 64m2 in a new building, 200 meters from the beach and the center…
€478,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 80 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - larger apartment 80m2 in a new building in the center of Opatija, terrace,…
€596,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 139 m²
Exclusively in the DUX offer, we present a larger apartment of 140m2 in a superb new buildin…
€1,08M
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 97 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - furnished apartment with unique characteristics in the center of Opatija w…
€920,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 124 m²
Número de plantas 3
OPATIJA, CENTER - luxuriously furnished apartment in a new building with a swimming pool and…
€795,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 137 m²
Número de plantas 2
OPATIJA, CENTER - luxuriously furnished apartment 137m2 in a new building with a swimming po…
€770,000
