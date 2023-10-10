Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residencial
  3. Croacia
  4. Grad Opatija
  5. Apartamentos

Apartamentos del mar en venta en Grad Opatija, Croacia

Opatija
27
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 108 m²
Número de plantas 2
Opatija, Center - floor of an Austro-Hungarian villa with a separate entrance and garden Opa…
€1
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Área 50 m²
OPATIJA, KOSIĆEVO - Apartment 1R + LR 50 m2 Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€187,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Área 127 m²
Número de plantas 3
IČIĆI- Luxury apartment in a new building in a fantastic location located on the second floo…
€760,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Número de plantas 3
IČIĆI - Luxury apartment in a new building We offer a luxury and superbly decorated apartm…
€450,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 91 m²
Número de plantas 3
OPATIJA - Apartment in the city center with sea view Opatija, a beautiful coastal town loc…
€540,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Área 37 m²
Número de plantas 4
OPATIJA, CENTER - APARTMENT IN AN AUSTRIAN VILLA NEAR THE SEA Opatija, a beautiful coastal…
€199,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 222 m²
OPATIJA - Penthouse in a fantastic location Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€1,82M
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 3
Área 200 m²
Número de plantas 2
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€1,20M
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 59 m²
Número de plantas 6
OPATIJA, top-quality apartment with a total area of 59.16 m2, 1 bedroom + living room, with …
€420,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 43 m²
Número de plantas 3
OPATIJA, CENTER - Apartment in an Austro-Hungarian villa 100 m from the sea! Opatija, a be…
€260,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar, con sistema de vigilancia de seguridad en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar, con sistema de vigilancia de seguridad
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 90 m²
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - a larger apartment with a terrace near the sea in a new building with a pan…
€290,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Número de plantas 2
OPATIJA, CENTER - first row to the sea - extremely comfortable apartment, fully furnished, h…
€399,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 107 m²
Número de plantas 3
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - luxuriously furnished apartment near the sea, jacuzzi, panoramic sea view …
€475,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 87 m²
Número de plantas 2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - NEW - exclusive new building with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of t…
€475,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Icici, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Icici, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 38 m²
Número de plantas 2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - apartment in a new building with a swimming pool, garage, elevator near the…
€229,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 93 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - 2-bedroom apartment with a garden of 110 m2 in a new building, garage, cen…
€675,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 73 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment with a garden in a new building in the center of Opatija, garage…
€530,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Número de plantas 3
Exclusively in the DUX offer, we offer an apartment in a superb new building under the new r…
€550,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment of 67m2 in a new building in the center of Opatija with a garage…
€500,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 64 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment 64m2 in a new building, 200 meters from the beach and the center…
€478,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 80 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - larger apartment 80m2 in a new building in the center of Opatija, terrace,…
€596,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 139 m²
Exclusively in the DUX offer, we present a larger apartment of 140m2 in a superb new buildin…
€1,08M
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 97 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - furnished apartment with unique characteristics in the center of Opatija w…
€920,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 124 m²
Número de plantas 3
OPATIJA, CENTER - luxuriously furnished apartment in a new building with a swimming pool and…
€795,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado en Opatija, Croacia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Opatija, Croacia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 137 m²
Número de plantas 2
OPATIJA, CENTER - luxuriously furnished apartment 137m2 in a new building with a swimming po…
€770,000

Tipos de propiedades en Grad Opatija

1 habitación
2 habitaciones
3 habitaciones

Parámetros de las propiedades en Grad Opatija, Croacia

con la piscina
con vistas a las montañas
baratos
de lujo
