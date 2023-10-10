Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Realting.com
Residencial
Croacia
Grad Opatija
Apartamentos
Apartamentos del mar en venta en Grad Opatija, Croacia
Opatija
27
Apartamento
Eliminar
25 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Por valoración
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
2
1
108 m²
2
Opatija, Center - floor of an Austro-Hungarian villa with a separate entrance and garden Opa…
€1
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
1
50 m²
OPATIJA, KOSIĆEVO - Apartment 1R + LR 50 m2 Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€187,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Icici, Croacia
2
127 m²
3
IČIĆI- Luxury apartment in a new building in a fantastic location located on the second floo…
€760,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Icici, Croacia
1
1
75 m²
3
IČIĆI - Luxury apartment in a new building We offer a luxury and superbly decorated apartm…
€450,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
2
2
91 m²
3
OPATIJA - Apartment in the city center with sea view Opatija, a beautiful coastal town loc…
€540,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
1
37 m²
4
OPATIJA, CENTER - APARTMENT IN AN AUSTRIAN VILLA NEAR THE SEA Opatija, a beautiful coastal…
€199,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
3
3
222 m²
OPATIJA - Penthouse in a fantastic location Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€1,82M
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
3
200 m²
2
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€1,20M
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
1
1
59 m²
6
OPATIJA, top-quality apartment with a total area of 59.16 m2, 1 bedroom + living room, with …
€420,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
2
1
43 m²
3
OPATIJA, CENTER - Apartment in an Austro-Hungarian villa 100 m from the sea! Opatija, a be…
€260,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar, con sistema de vigilancia de seguridad
Icici, Croacia
2
2
90 m²
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - a larger apartment with a terrace near the sea in a new building with a pan…
€290,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
2
1
75 m²
2
OPATIJA, CENTER - first row to the sea - extremely comfortable apartment, fully furnished, h…
€399,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Icici, Croacia
2
1
107 m²
3
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - luxuriously furnished apartment near the sea, jacuzzi, panoramic sea view …
€475,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Icici, Croacia
3
2
87 m²
2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - NEW - exclusive new building with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of t…
€475,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Icici, Croacia
1
1
38 m²
2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - apartment in a new building with a swimming pool, garage, elevator near the…
€229,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
2
2
93 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - 2-bedroom apartment with a garden of 110 m2 in a new building, garage, cen…
€675,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
1
1
73 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment with a garden in a new building in the center of Opatija, garage…
€530,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
2
1
75 m²
3
Exclusively in the DUX offer, we offer an apartment in a superb new building under the new r…
€550,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
2
1
67 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment of 67m2 in a new building in the center of Opatija with a garage…
€500,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
2
1
64 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - apartment 64m2 in a new building, 200 meters from the beach and the center…
€478,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
2
2
80 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - larger apartment 80m2 in a new building in the center of Opatija, terrace,…
€596,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
3
3
139 m²
Exclusively in the DUX offer, we present a larger apartment of 140m2 in a superb new buildin…
€1,08M
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Opatija, Croacia
2
2
97 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - furnished apartment with unique characteristics in the center of Opatija w…
€920,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con ascensor, con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar
Opatija, Croacia
2
2
124 m²
3
OPATIJA, CENTER - luxuriously furnished apartment in a new building with a swimming pool and…
€795,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con amueblado, con ascensor, con airea acondicionado
Opatija, Croacia
3
2
137 m²
2
OPATIJA, CENTER - luxuriously furnished apartment 137m2 in a new building with a swimming po…
€770,000
Recomendar
