Albania
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Turquía
Grecia
España
Portugal
Chipre
Polonia
Todos los paises
Nuevos edificios
Nuevos edificios
Pisos de nuevo edificio en Albania
Casas nuevas en Albania
Todos los edificios de nueva construcción en Albania
Proyectos en construcción
Proyectos nuevos
Proyectos terminados
Desarrolladores en Albania
Residencial
Apartamento en Albania
Ático
Estudio
Casa en Albania
Villa
Parcelas en Albania
Luxury Properties en Albania
Find an Agent en Albania
Agencias inmobiliarias en Albania
Agents en Albania
Comercial
Todas las propiedades comerciales en Albania
Propiedades VIP
Investment Properties en Albania
Find an Agent en Albania
Agencias inmobiliarias en Albania
Agents en Albania
Alquiler
Alquiler a corto plazo
Alquiler a largo plazo
Inmigración
Programas de inmigración en Albania
Residencia permanente
Permiso de residencia
Nacionalidad
Buscar un consultor
consultores de inmigración
Noticias inmobiliarias
Noticias de inmobiliaria
Noticias de la compañía
Ofertas especiales
Vuelos y hoteles
Preguntas frecuentes
Diccionario inmobiliario
ES
EUR
Cambiar
Ocultar
Seleccionar idioma:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Divisa:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Entrar
Inscribirse
Añadir propiedad
Como persona física
Como persona jurídica
Filtro
Precio:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tipo de propiedad:
Apartamento
Estudio
Ático
Casa
Villa
Category:
Nueva construcción
Secundario
En construcción
Tags:
Área total:
Área de la parcela:
Habitaciones:
1
2
3
4
5+
Dormitorios:
1
2
3
4
5+
Número de cuartos de baño:
1
2
3
4
5+
Seleccione el año de finalización:
Vendedor:
Todos
Agencia de noticias
Vendedor particular
Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Albania
Southern Albania
Condado de Vlorë
Apartamentos
Apartamentos en venta en Condado de Vlorë, Albania
Vlora
140
Orikum
18
Bashkia Sarande
7
Himare
5
Sarande
5
Apartamento
Eliminar
268 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Himare, Albania
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
110 m²
1 Piso
€ 45,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Vlora, Albania
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
73 m²
7 Piso
€ 56,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Radhime, Albania
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
72 m²
1/4 Piso
€ 108,000
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
109 m²
€ 128,000
The house is 109 m2 and has 300 m2 of land. It is divided into 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a …
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
42 m²
€ 45,000
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ali Demi" Highschoool.It is organised in one room w…
Apartamento
Orikum, Albania
44 m²
3 Piso
€ 67,000
Super apartment for sale in one of the best areas of Orikum, the apartment is 1+1 and is div…
Apartamento
Orikum, Albania
44 m²
3 Piso
€ 67,000
Super apartment for sale in one of the best areas of Orikum, the apartment is 1+1 and is div…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
78 m²
2 Piso
€ 92,800
Apartment 2+1 for sale located in a new high quality construction.The apartament is position…
Apartamento
Ceprat, Albania
900 000 m²
€ 99,000
For sale are 7 plots of land with a total area of 900,000 m2. Ideal for agritourism or for s…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
112 m²
4 Piso
€ 130,000
SALE Apartment 2+2+1 Vlore The apartment has a total area of 112 square meters and is locat…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
74 m²
1 Piso
€ 100,000
Super apartament 2+1 in one of the most beautiful area of vlora Apartment 2+1 for sale ,pos…
Apartamento
Orikum, Albania
61 m²
5 Piso
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Orikum, located in the center of the city and very close to the sea. T…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
103 m²
7 Piso
€ 229,900
Do you want to be the owner of an apartment in the best area of Vlora? Pay attention to our …
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
84 m²
4 Piso
€ 105,000
Apartment 2+1 for sale in Cold Water area, with a fantastic view of the sea, unfurnished. T…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
103 m²
4 Piso
€ 128,750
Apartment 2+1 for sale located in a new high quality construction.Perfect location,in one of…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
74 m²
7 Piso
€ 66,600
Sale new apartment 1+1 near boulevard in Vlore GREAT location for living GREAT options for…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
129 m²
3 Piso
€ 256,000
Apartment for sale in the most sought-after area in Lungomare promenade,, with a modern and…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
121 m²
7 Piso
€ 157,300
Apartment for sale 2+1 in the area of Lungomare, in the second line of construction, near th…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
120 m²
€ 88,000
The house is located 2 min walk from the sea..Good and quiet neighborhood.It consists 120m2…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
56 m²
3 Piso
€ 45,000
Apartment 1+1 is located in a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood , 10 minutes walk to the …
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
450 m²
€ 668,900
For Sale! Villa in Vlore! The villa is made in a modern European style, perfectly keeping th…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
58 m²
8 Piso
€ 86,250
Apartment 1+1 for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality building recently f…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
85 m²
8 Piso
€ 126,750
Apartment 2+1 with side sea view for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality …
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
80 m²
€ 60,000
Villa for sale in one of the quietest areas of Vlora. It has an area of 71 m2 on the first f…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
338 m²
2 Piso
€ 144,800
Do you want to become the owner of a huge apartment (store, office, mini hotel) in a perspec…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
132 m²
3 Piso
€ 132,000
Apartment 2+1 in one of the most beautiful hills of the city of Vlora with a fantastic view…
Apartamento
Panaje, Albania
135 m²
€ 170,000
Villa for sale in one of the most beautiful villages of the city of Vlora, only three kilome…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
126 m²
8 Piso
€ 244,000
For Sale!!! VIP apartment Lungo Mare Vlore!!! Great solution for living in a resort town wit…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
122 m²
6 Piso
€ 183,000
Super option! Apartment with a straight sea view and a great location.Apartment 1+1 at first…
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
68 m²
2 Piso
€ 95,032
Apartment 1+1 for sale ,positioned in the 2nd floor of a new building under construction loc…
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
3
...
9
Parámetros de las propiedades en Condado de Vlorë, Albania
con vistas a las montañas
con vista al mar
con la piscina
con vista al lago
baratos
de lujo
Buscar
Programas de inmigración
en Realting.com
Ir
Buscar en el mapa