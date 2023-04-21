Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Apartamentos en venta en Condado de Vlorë, Albania

Vlora
140
Orikum
18
Bashkia Sarande
7
Himare
5
Sarande
5
268 propiedades total found
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Himare, Albania
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Himare, Albania
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 110 m² 1 Piso
€ 45,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Vlora, Albania
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 73 m² 7 Piso
€ 56,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Radhime, Albania
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Radhime, Albania
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 72 m² 1/4 Piso
€ 108,000
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
109 m²
€ 128,000
The house is 109 m2 and has 300 m2 of land. It is divided into 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a …
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
42 m²
€ 45,000
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ali Demi" Highschoool.It is organised in one room w…
Apartamento en Orikum, Albania
Apartamento
Orikum, Albania
44 m² 3 Piso
€ 67,000
Super apartment for sale in one of the best areas of Orikum, the apartment is 1+1 and is div…
Apartamento en Orikum, Albania
Apartamento
Orikum, Albania
44 m² 3 Piso
€ 67,000
Super apartment for sale in one of the best areas of Orikum, the apartment is 1+1 and is div…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
78 m² 2 Piso
€ 92,800
Apartment 2+1 for sale located in a new high quality construction.The apartament is position…
Apartamento en Ceprat, Albania
Apartamento
Ceprat, Albania
900 000 m²
€ 99,000
For sale are 7 plots of land with a total area of 900,000 m2. Ideal for agritourism or for s…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
112 m² 4 Piso
€ 130,000
SALE Apartment 2+2+1 Vlore The apartment has a total area of 112 square meters and is locat…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
74 m² 1 Piso
€ 100,000
Super apartament 2+1 in one of the most beautiful area of vlora Apartment 2+1 for sale ,pos…
Apartamento en Orikum, Albania
Apartamento
Orikum, Albania
61 m² 5 Piso
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Orikum, located in the center of the city and very close to the sea. T…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
103 m² 7 Piso
€ 229,900
Do you want to be the owner of an apartment in the best area of Vlora? Pay attention to our …
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
84 m² 4 Piso
€ 105,000
Apartment 2+1  for sale in Cold Water area, with a fantastic view of the sea, unfurnished. T…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
103 m² 4 Piso
€ 128,750
Apartment 2+1 for sale located in a new high quality construction.Perfect location,in one of…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
74 m² 7 Piso
€ 66,600
Sale new apartment 1+1 near boulevard in Vlore GREAT location for living  GREAT options for…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
129 m² 3 Piso
€ 256,000
Apartment for sale in the most sought-after area  in Lungomare promenade,, with a modern and…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
121 m² 7 Piso
€ 157,300
Apartment for sale 2+1 in the area of Lungomare, in the second line of construction, near th…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
120 m²
€ 88,000
The house  is located 2 min walk from the sea..Good and quiet neighborhood.It consists 120m2…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
56 m² 3 Piso
€ 45,000
Apartment 1+1 is located in a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood , 10 minutes walk to the …
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
450 m²
€ 668,900
For Sale! Villa in Vlore! The villa is made in a modern European style, perfectly keeping th…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
58 m² 8 Piso
€ 86,250
Apartment 1+1 for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality building recently f…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
85 m² 8 Piso
€ 126,750
Apartment 2+1 with side sea view for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality …
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
80 m²
€ 60,000
Villa for sale in one of the quietest areas of Vlora. It has an area of 71 m2 on the first f…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
338 m² 2 Piso
€ 144,800
Do you want to become the owner of a huge apartment (store, office, mini hotel) in a perspec…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
132 m² 3 Piso
€ 132,000
 Apartment 2+1 in one of the most beautiful hills of the city of Vlora with a fantastic view…
Apartamento en Panaje, Albania
Apartamento
Panaje, Albania
135 m²
€ 170,000
Villa for sale in one of the most beautiful villages of the city of Vlora, only three kilome…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
126 m² 8 Piso
€ 244,000
For Sale!!! VIP apartment Lungo Mare Vlore!!! Great solution for living in a resort town wit…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
122 m² 6 Piso
€ 183,000
Super option! Apartment with a straight sea view and a great location.Apartment 1+1 at first…
Apartamento en Vlora, Albania
Apartamento
Vlora, Albania
68 m² 2 Piso
€ 95,032
Apartment 1+1 for sale ,positioned in the 2nd floor of a new building under construction loc…

Parámetros de las propiedades en Condado de Vlorë, Albania

