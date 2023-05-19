  1. Realting.com
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de € 169,000
;
1 / 9 1
Sobre el complejo

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 50%
  • On Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Furnished
  • BUA; 648 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running area
  • Fitness centre
  • Gardens

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Localización de la nueva construcción
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Reseña en vídeo de Piso en Obra Nueva 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan

