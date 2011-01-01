Villa 4BR | May | Payment Plan

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as May by Emaar

Payment Plan;

Down Payment – 10%

During Construction – 80%

On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

4 Bedroom

5 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,457 Sqft

Maid room

Guest room

Laundry area

Powder room

Pump area

Walk-in-closet

Lawn

Roof

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

24/7 Security

Dining & Retail outlet

Green surrounding

Kid’s play area

Restaurant & Cafe

Basketball & Tennis court

Jogging, Cycling & Running track

Spa & Sauna room

School & Institute

Location Nearby;

Global Village – 05 mins

Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins

Downtown Dubai – 20 mins

Dubai International Airport – 20 mins

Dubai Mall – 35 mins

Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins

Dubai Marina – 35 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284