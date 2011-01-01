Villa 4BR | May | Payment Plan
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as May by Emaar
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 10%
- During Construction – 80%
- On Handover – 10%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 4 Bedroom
- 5 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 2,457 Sqft
- Maid room
- Guest room
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Pump area
- Walk-in-closet
- Lawn
- Roof
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- 24/7 Security
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Green surrounding
- Kid’s play area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- Spa & Sauna room
- School & Institute
Location Nearby;
- Global Village – 05 mins
- Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
- Dubai Mall – 35 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins
- Dubai Marina – 35 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call:
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws.