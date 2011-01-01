  1. Realting.com
  2. Nuevos edificios
  3. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  4. Villa 4BR | May | Payment Plan

Villa 4BR | May | Payment Plan

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de € 769,000
;
Villa 4BR | May | Payment Plan
1 / 11 1
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as May by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,457 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Guest room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Pump area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lawn
  • Roof
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green surrounding
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • School & Institute

Location Nearby;

  • Global Village – 05 mins
  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 35 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 35 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Localización de la nueva construcción
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Reseña en vídeo de Villa 4BR | May | Payment Plan

Complejos similares
Villa Garden Homes Frond O, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Villa 5BR | Marbella | Payment Plan
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Villa 3BR | May | Emaar
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Villa Garden Homes Frond C, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Villa 3BR | Anya Payment Plan
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Está viendo
Villa 4BR | May | Payment Plan
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de € 769,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Otros complejos
Villa 4BR | La Rosa | Payment Plan
Villa 4BR | La Rosa | Payment Plan
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de € 633,000
Ríndete a: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers se complace en ofrecer a sus clientes una lujosa casa adosada de 4 dormitorios, ubicada en La Rosa, Villanova, Dubai. La Rosa by Dubai Properties presenta casas de pueblo elegantemente diseñadas en Dubailand. La estructura y el diseño de las unidades residenciales son en parte de naturaleza moderna y rodeadas de piscinas, juegos y áreas recreativas. Plan de pago; Pago inicial – 10% Durante la construcción – 30% En la transferencia – 10% Entrega posterior – 50% Servicios e instalaciones; 4 habitaciones 5 baños Sin amueblar BUA; 2,342 pies cuadrados Habitación de limpieza Sala de poder Área de lavandería Vestirse Área de basura Habitación Área de barbacoa Piscina Gimnasio Sala de spa y sauna Gimnasio Comedor y punto de venta minorista Centro de salud Área de ocio Restaurante y cafetería Supermercado y área de compras Jardín y parque Mezquita Escuela e Instituto entorno verde Ciclismo, correr y trotar Cancha deportiva Ubicación cercana; Global Village ( 10 minutos ) EXPO 2020 ( 20 minutos ) Aeropuerto Internacional Al Maktoum ( 20 minutos ) Downtown Dubai ( 25 minutos ) Dubai Mall ( 30 minutos ) Aeropuerto Internacional de Dubai ( 35 minutos ) Para más detalles y visualización, no dude en llamar al Sr. MOEEN AHMAD al Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers es una empresa líder especializada en el corretaje de propiedades residenciales y comerciales y ofrece soluciones ONE STOP a sus propietarios/propietarios e inversores para lograr los resultados de sus deseos. Siempre estamos ahí para ayudar a nuestros clientes en todos los aspectos de la búsqueda y finalización de transacciones de ventas de propiedades residenciales y comerciales, edificios y parcelas con conocimiento actualizado del mercado inmobiliario y las leyes de los EAU. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers está registrado en la Autoridad Reguladora de Bienes Raíces ( RERA ) No. 28284
Villa Frond H, Canal Cove, PALM JUMEIRAH
Villa Frond H, Canal Cove, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de € 4,552,352
Especificaciones Tipo - Villa frente al mar Tamaño - 3,801 pies cuadrados No. de habitaciones - 3 No. de baños - 4  16 min del centro 13 min del aeropuerto Sin amueblar Vacante Características Vistas de Atlantis Habitación de servicio Parcela: 4,555 pies cuadrados Acceso directo a la piscina. Garaje de 2 autos con control remoto Familia viviendo en un entorno seguro Sobre el área Una ubicación privada frente al mar lejos de la bulliciosa ciudad, pero lo suficientemente cerca de la infraestructura principal de la ciudad, Canal Cove Villas es un proyecto de lujo del desarrollador, Nakheel Properties. Es un complejo de villas y casas adosadas ubicadas en Palm Jumeirah.  
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de € 328,000
Ríndete a: 2025
Desarrollador: Damac properties
Encuentre el hogar en una comunidad con su propio encanto único en Camelia Villas, una colección de casas adosadas rodeadas de servicios deportivos, atracciones acuáticas y otras experiencias extraordinarias. Esta es una vida bien vivida. En Camelia, no hay dos días iguales. Los pasos desde la puerta son las vibraciones alegres en la playa de Malibu y otras experiencias. Monta las olas, ve un juego de fútbol de alto espíritu o abraza a un conejo todos los días se expresa a su manera única. La comunidad DAMAC Hills 2 es una comunidad maestra que cura una experiencia de vida única – inspirada en el agua, los deportes y la diversión para todas las edades. Anteriormente conocido como AKOYA, DAMAC Hills 2 presenta grupos de apartamentos, casas y villas cuidadosamente diseñados rodeados de campos deportivos, arcadas de paintball, cine al aire libre y, entre otras, varias atracciones, la piscina de la nueva ola - Playa Malibu. Completamente autónomo y en constante crecimiento, DAMAC Hills 2 equilibra tranquilamente con activo, lejos del bullicio de la ciudad y, sin embargo, con fácil acceso a sus centros de negocios y de ocio. Además de las nuevas y emocionantes características futuras, la comunidad es sede de un centro comercial con un supermercado, una clínica de salud, un gimnasio al aire libre, camiones de comida y más.
Realting.com
Ir