Villa 3BR | May | Emaar

Royal BIP Real Brokers is delighted to offer amazing 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as May by Emaar

Key Highlights;

Contemporary design with timeless elegance

Seamless fusion of luxury & comfort

Excellent connectivity to major road networks

Acres of lush landscapes, parks & recreational areas

Abundance of natural light & stunning views

Ample space for relaxation, entertainment, & creating memories

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

4 Bath

Unfurnished

2 Car parking spaces

Maid room

Laundry area

Powder room

Pump area

Walk-in-closet

Lawn

Roof

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

24/7 Security

Dining & Retail outlet

Green surrounding

Kid’s play area

Restaurant & Cafe

Basketball & Tennis court

Jogging, Cycling & Running track

Spa & Sauna room

School & Institute

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284