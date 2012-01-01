Villa 3BR | May | Emaar
Sobre el complejo
Royal BIP Real Brokers is delighted to offer amazing 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as May by Emaar
Key Highlights;
- Contemporary design with timeless elegance
- Seamless fusion of luxury & comfort
- Excellent connectivity to major road networks
- Acres of lush landscapes, parks & recreational areas
- Abundance of natural light & stunning views
- Ample space for relaxation, entertainment, & creating memories
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- 2 Car parking spaces
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Pump area
- Walk-in-closet
- Lawn
- Roof
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- 24/7 Security
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Green surrounding
- Kid’s play area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- Spa & Sauna room
- School & Institute
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284