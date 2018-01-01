  1. Realting.com
  2. Nuevos edificios
  3. Turquía
  4. Residencia Sirius Town

Residencia Sirius Town

Mediterranean Region, Turquía
de € 234,895
Residencia Sirius Town
Sobre el complejo

Want to live in the most fashionable place in the city of Antalya and get citizenship of TR for this?
You have a great opportunity to purchase apartments on the Mediterranean Sea, next to the most expensive 5 * Hotels in Antalya.
A new residential complex has been commissioned.
When buying an apartment, you immediately receive the citizenship of TR. 

Live in your own hotel!

1 + 1 ( 54m2 ) from 260.000 $ to 385.000 $

2 + 1 ( 80 m2 ) from 410.000 $ to 560.000 $ 

2 + 1 ( 114 m2 ) duplex, from 550.000 $ to 570.000 $

3 + 1 ( 145 m2 ) duplex, from 850.000 $ to 870.000 $

1 + 1 ( 54 m2 ) with terrace, from 295.000 $ to 400.000 $ 

1 + 1 ( 118 m2 ) duplex with sauna and terrace 660.000 $

Distance to significant objects:

- sea and own equipped beach - 500 m
- Antalya Airport - 12 km
- TC Terra City - 11 km
- Antalya Kaleichi - 18 km

A wonderful investment, highly liquid real estate, an unparalleled architecture!

ON ALL ADDITIONAL ISSUES TO ENSURE ON INDICATORY CONTACTS!

Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 54.0
Precio por m², € 4 350
Precio del apartamento, € 234 895
Localización de la nueva construcción
Mediterranean Region, Turquía
