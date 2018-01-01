Complejo residencial Luvi Residense

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turquía
de € 125,000
Sobre el complejo

The new Stay Investment project, 4.8 km from Gazipasha International Airport and 1 km from the clean wide beach - Luvi Residense. The residential complex Luvi Residense includes an internal public area as in hotels 5*. This is a comfortable option for a quiet, quiet life in sunny Turkey, as well as an optimal purchase for long-term rental. At the construction stage, you can buy an apartment in Gazipasha Turkey inexpensively, with an obvious prospect of rising costs in the coming years. The residence consists of one building for 60 apartments and a large territory. Even such inexpensive real estate in Turkey gives the right to apply for a residence permit for the whole family. Hurry to make a reserve, part of the apartments 1 + 1 has already been sold and only a few duplexes 2 + 1 have remained on sale. Gazipasha – is the green, most environmentally friendly area where fruits and vegetables are grown for export. Most of the inhabitants live and work here constantly, even outside the season, the town is not empty, like some areas of Alanya. Given this, in Gazipasha, real estate is optimally suitable for permanent residence. End of construction Luvi Residense: December 2022.
Localización de la nueva construcción
Alanya, Turquía
Complejo residencial Stilnye kvartiry v novom ZhK - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turquía
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Le llamamos la atención sobre nuevos apartamentos en Gazipas - Alanya. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. El área de apartamentos es de 55 a 100 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 2300 metros. Al comprar una propiedad en Gazipash –, no solo se encuentra a metros cuadrados del mar, sino también la paz. Gazipasha es una pequeña ciudad acogedora, con la presencia de un aeropuerto internacional. Si hablamos de infraestructura, la ciudad es menos que inferior a la turística Alanya, hay todo lo necesario para la vida, así como el silencio y la tranquilidad. Después de que los apartamentos en Alanya subieron, los ojos de los inversores se volvieron específicamente hacia Gazipash, comenzaron a aparecer nuevos edificios modernos aquí, mientras que sin complejos ruidosos de hoteles. La infraestructura de los complejos residenciales no es de ninguna manera inferior a las casas similares en Alanya, mientras que gana significativamente el precio. Por el momento, al comprar un nuevo apartamento en Gazipash, aún puede tener tiempo para ahorrar significativamente su presupuesto y, a menudo, haber recibido cuotas sin intereses del desarrollador. 
Complejo residencial Novyy ZhK nedaleko ot shosse TEM i novogo aeroporta Stambula
Akarca, Turquía
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Le ofrecemos nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – distrito de Bashakshekhir. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.El área de apartamentos es de 70 a 284 metros cuadrados. La ciudad más grande de Turquía, a orillas del mar de Mármara y Negro, y Europa, y Asia, está dividida por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de prospectos, una cuna de la historia, mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones, por lo que comprar un nuevo apartamento en Estambul siempre estará en el centro del mundo. La propiedad es plana, dependiendo de las áreas. Cerca del mar hay casas bajas, villas de lujo. En las zonas para dormir hay mucha construcción de gran altura, rascacielos. Las inversiones en bienes raíces en Estambul le brindarán buenas ganancias de capital y altos ingresos por alquileres, en la ciudad hay un flujo constante de extranjeros, estudiantes, turistas, ciudadanos turcos asegurados de otras regiones. 
Complejo residencial Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turquía
Desarrollador: TRANIO

La residencia cuenta con seguridad las 24 horas, una piscina, un gimnasio, canchas de baloncesto y tenis, un baño turco, senderos para caminar y andar en bicicleta, un cine al aire libre, áreas verdes, un estacionamiento.

Ubicación e infraestructura cercana
  • Carretera TEM - 5 minutos
  • Aeropuerto de Estambul - 40 minutos
  • Centro comercial - 5 minutos
  • Hospital - 5 minutos
  • Escuela - 1 minuto
  • Canal de Estambul - 8 minutos
  • Estación de metro - 12 minutos
