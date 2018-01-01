  1. Realting.com
  2. Nuevos edificios
  3. Turquía
  4. Complejo residencial Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya

Complejo residencial Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya

Akarca, Turquía
de € 130,000
Compartir usando:
QR
Complejo residencial Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
1
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Localización de la nueva construcción
Akarca, Turquía
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Exodus Dreams Residence
Akarca, Turquía
Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turquía
Edificio de apartamentos Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
Marmara Region, Turquía
Complejo residencial Kvartiry v centre Mahmutlara v novom ZhK
Mahmutlar, Turquía
Complejo residencial Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turquía
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Akarca, Turquía
de € 130,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury
Akarca, Turquía
Ríndete a: 2024
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – distrito de Ayupsultan. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. La superficie del apartamento es de 66 a 673 m2. Estambul es la ciudad más grande de Turquía, que se encuentra simultáneamente en dos partes del mundo: Europa y Asia. La ciudad está ubicada a orillas del mar de Mármara y el mar Negro, separada por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital de Turquía, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de perspectivas, una cuna de la historia con mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones. Por lo tanto, al comprar un apartamento en Estambul, siempre estará en el centro del mundo. Se están construyendo proyectos inmobiliarios en la moderna Estambul, que sorprenden con su alcance y nivel de confort. Aquí se están construyendo complejos con arquitectura original, y recientemente los conceptos de resort están ganando popularidad, donde hay piscinas cubiertas y al aire libre, áreas de recreación, spa.
Edificio de apartamentos Asian Istanbul apartments project
Marmara Region, Turquía
Desarrollador: Binaa Investment
Por qué esta propiedad؟ Los más altos estándares de alojamiento y el mayor retorno potencial de inversión en la región, según Forbes. Ubicación estratégica en el lado asiático de Estambul, fácil transporte. Un rico entorno de instalaciones vitales como centros comerciales, centros deportivos, cines y parques. Barrios modelo integrados, lo que lo convierte en el primer proyecto de este tipo en Estambul asiática. Los títulos de propiedad están listos, de acuerdo con los requisitos de ciudadanía turca, y listos para mudarse.
Complejo residencial Gotovyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turquía

Presentamos a su atención un nuevo complejo residencial ubicado en el centro de la zona turística de Avsallar. Avsallar es un distrito de Alanya, que se encuentra a 23 km de su centro. Avsallar es famoso por su playa de arena llamada Incekum. Es una playa única con un mar muy suave y la arena más pequeña, que no tiene análogos en la costa mediterránea de Turquía. Para la relajación y la vida, Avsallar es elegido por aquellos que prefieren un ritmo tranquilo y medido lejos del ruido y el bullicio de una gran ciudad. Avsallar es un gran lugar para relajarse, el área está rodeada de bosques de pinos, por lo que hay aire limpio y una hermosa ecología. 

El complejo residencial está ubicado en la parte central de Avsallar, que es su ventaja innegable: las tiendas de red Migros, Şok, Bim, el mercado de agricultores, restaurantes de cocina turca y europea y otras instalaciones de infraestructura social se encuentran cerca. Si planea comprar una vivienda en Avsallar para relajación, vida o alquiler, preste atención a este proyecto, ya que tiene una ubicación maravillosa y también tiene una amplia infraestructura. 

En el territorio del complejo residencial hay dos bloques residenciales, así como piscinas al aire libre y cubiertas, un parque acuático, un jardín verde bien cuidado, un hammam, un gimnasio, una sauna y un parque infantil. La amplia infraestructura del complejo residencial permitirá más tiempo tanto para adultos como para niños. Además, la ventaja del proyecto es que su ubicación y el concepto de un hotel de cinco estrellas permitirán a los propietarios alquilar apartamentos y recibir un alto ingreso estable. 

El complejo se caracteriza por una arquitectura moderna y sofisticada. Los apartamentos se alquilan con una decoración totalmente limpia, un conjunto de cocina equipado con baños. Solo tendrá que elegir muebles, electrodomésticos y aire acondicionado a su gusto. En total, el complejo incluye 79 apartamentos 1 + 1, 15 apartamentos 2 + 1, 2 apartamentos 2 + 1 dúplex, 5 apartamentos 3 + 1 dúplex, 1 apartamento 4 + 1 dúplex.
Este complejo combina el mejor diseño, cómodos apartamentos, ubicados a solo 700 metros del mar.

Realting.com
Ir