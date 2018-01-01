  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba

Karakocali, Turquía
de € 139,000
Sobre el complejo

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 184 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Localización de la nueva construcción
Karakocali, Turquía
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquía
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Se nos presentan nuevos apartamentos en Mahmutlar. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. El área del apartamento es de 48 a 145 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 600 metros. Mahmutlar es la zona más popular, si hablamos de nuevos edificios. Aquí hay una gran selección de bienes inmuebles nuevos y líquidos, tanto casas de clase económica como complejos residenciales respetables se presentan en el área. Otra ventaja innegable al comprar un nuevo apartamento en Mahmutlar es la posibilidad de obtener cuotas sin intereses del desarrollador, no funciona en todos los proyectos, pero aún así, Vale la pena prestar atención a esto. En general, Mahmutlar es el área más habitada y cómoda para una vida permanente en Alanya. Aunque Mahmutlar está alejado del centro de Alanya, en sus calles principales Barbaros, Ataturk y el paseo marítimo siempre está lleno de gente, la infraestructura, el comercio y los restaurantes funcionan durante todo el año. Esta es una ciudad autónoma donde hay todo para la vida y unas vacaciones ocupadas. 
Complejo residencial Novye apartamenty s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v Stambule
Akarca, Turquía
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – Kartal district. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1, 5 + 2.El área del apartamento es de 85.58 a 297.83 m2. Estambul es la ciudad más grande de Turquía, que se encuentra simultáneamente en dos partes del mundo: Europa y Asia. La ciudad está ubicada a orillas del mar de Mármara y el mar Negro, separada por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital de Turquía, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de perspectivas, una cuna de la historia con mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones. Por lo tanto, al comprar un apartamento en Estambul, siempre estará en el centro del mundo. Se están construyendo proyectos inmobiliarios en la moderna Estambul, que sorprenden con su alcance y nivel de confort. Aquí se están construyendo complejos con arquitectura original, y recientemente los conceptos de resort están ganando popularidad, donde hay piscinas cubiertas y al aire libre, áreas de recreación, spa. 
Complejo residencial Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya v rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Avsallar, Turquía
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en el área de Avsallar-Alania. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.El área del apartamento es de 50 a 120 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 600 metros. Los nuevos bienes raíces en Avsallar tienen un alto potencial de alquiler, el área es considerada una de las mejores para vacaciones en el mar, mientras está rodeada por la hermosa naturaleza de Turquía. Avsallar está salpicado de verde, tranquilo y acogedor. Hay una infraestructura básica, incluidas las escuelas, un puesto de primeros auxilios. Los miércoles hay un gran bazar de granja, hay cambio de divisas, cajeros automáticos, farmacias, numerosos restaurantes, cafeterías. La calle principal en coronas de árboles tiene un ambiente turístico especial. En los últimos años, se está desarrollando activamente en toda la zona, incluido el desarrollo de secciones libres más lejos del mar. Los bienes inmuebles en Avsallar tienen demanda tanto de alquiler como de residencia permanente. Con esto, Avsallar tiene y necesita infraestructura para la vida cotidiana. 
