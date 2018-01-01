  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Novye apartamenty v proekte biznes-klassa - rayon Avsallar Alaniya

Avsallar, Turquía
de € 121,000
Complejo residencial Novye apartamenty v proekte biznes-klassa - rayon Avsallar Alaniya
Sobre el complejo

Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 150 square meters. Distance to the sea 750 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en el área europea de Oba – Alanya. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. La superficie del apartamento es de 46 a 221 m2. La distancia al mar es de 2500 metros. Que el distrito de Oba es bueno: debido a su proximidad al centro y la máxima infraestructura social, el área siempre tiene una gran demanda entre compradores e inversores. Esto se aplica tanto a la parte inferior más turística de la zona como a la parte superior de Oba más residencial y dormida. El transporte camina activamente por toda el área, las carreteras principales — la autopista D-400 y la nueva carretera de circunvalación también tienen lugar aquí. Ambos tienen un centro comercial, supermercados de gran perfil de equipos, productos de construcción, muebles, artículos para el hogar, chuletas y boutiques de ropa, los supermercados de red más grandes. Los nuevos proyectos inmobiliarios en Ambos son siempre los más líquidos, son de alta calidad, los precios aquí están por encima del promedio. La mayoría de los complejos son excelentes no solo para la relajación, sino también para la residencia permanente. La distancia desde el mar de edificios en la parte superior Ambos se decide por la presencia de un traslado al mar y al centro de la ciudad en el paquete de servicios públicos, pero esto no se encuentra en todos los proyectos. 
Nuevos apartamentos en venta en Oba - Alanya. La casa tiene diseños de apartamentos: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Área de 52 a 256 metros cuadrados. Distancia al mar 1700 metros. El terraplén de Oba da a Ataturk, famoso, y está equipado para ciclismo, viajes, deportes al aire libre, deportes de playa y paseos marítimos. Desde el centro de Alanya, la región de Oba está separada por la frontera natural – del río Oba Tea con bancos verdes carbonizados y esparcidos. Lo que hay en el área de Oba: centro comercial Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., supermercado de hardware Koçtaş, tienda de tecnología Vatan, boutiques y tiendas de la compañía de marcas líderes. Aquí está el hospital estatal más grande de Alanya. Las playas de Oba son arena y guijarros, con infraestructura para recreación y deportes. Inferior Ambos junto al mar son más activos, turísticos, hay muchos hoteles y proyectos un poco menos nuevos, ya que en Upper Both siempre se pueden comprar apartamentos en casas nuevas.
Exodus Palace Residence es una residencia premium a orillas del río de montaña y el mar Mediterráneo, un proyecto conceptualmente exclusivo con piscinas de la laguna. El proyecto consta de 5 bloques residenciales para 120 apartamentos de varios tipos: dúplex de jardín con acceso a la piscina, apartamentos de un nivel, áticos. La construcción comenzó en abril de 2023, la finalización - abril de 2025.El complejo se está construyendo en la zona turística de Turkler, famosa por sus lujosos hoteles, parque lunar y delfinario. Turkler tiene una hermosa costa con arena y un suave acceso al mar. Las playas de la zona son ideales para relajarse con niños pequeños.
