Complejo residencial Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem

Akarca, Turquía
de € 498,000
Sobre el complejo

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 73.65 to 208.2 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Localización de la nueva construcción
Akarca, Turquía
Akarca, Turquía
de € 498,000
Complejo residencial Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Demirtas, Turquía
Ríndete a: 2024

La costa de Alanya es uno de los centros turísticos favoritos en el Mediterráneo.  Demirtash se encuentra a 20 km al este de Alanya y a solo 16 km del nuevo aeropuerto de Gazipasha, desde el momento de la apertura, cuyo desarrollo activo de la zona comenzó. Dadas todas las ventajas de la ubicación, es seguro asumir que en unos años el pueblo se convertirá en una de las zonas turísticas más populares. Esta es actualmente una de las áreas más atractivas para la inversión inmobiliaria.

Solo 2 cuadras - 9 pisos y 7 pisos. Excelente ubicación: a solo 1.500 metros del centro de Demirtash. A 300 metros de la tienda más cercana, a 2 km del mar.  Presentamos a su atención los apartamentos de planificación 1 + 1, 2 + 1 y 4 + 1. El área total varía de 44.5 m2 a 177.5 m2.

Todos los apartamentos se alquilarán con una decoración limpia de alta calidad: puerta de entrada de acero, pisos de cerámica, ventanas de PVC de doble acristalamiento, plomería de alta calidad, muebles de gabinete se instalarán en las cocinas y baños.

La infraestructura en el sitio incluye todo lo que necesita para una vida permanente, así como para una estadía cómoda. Cada bloque tiene el suyo: una piscina al aire libre del tamaño olímpico, una piscina panorámica cubierta, una sauna, una sala de vapor, un gimnasio, un hammam y un cómodo vestíbulo. Además, habrá un jardín verde bien mantenido, un parque infantil, un área de picnic, un estacionamiento y áreas para cargar bicicletas eléctricas. Y lo más agradable: nuestro concepto incluye un servicio de transporte gratuito a la playa.

Además, habrá un restaurante, las áreas de picnic se organizan como hogueras. Además, la empresa de gestión ofrece servicios de limpieza de apartamentos. 

Y lo más importante!!! Un concepto sólido del complejo permitirá a los propietarios alquilar apartamentos con la ayuda de nuestra empresa de gestión. 

El complejo se pondrá en servicio en agosto de 2024.

 
Complejo residencial Roskoshnye apartamenty v finansovoy stolice Stambula - rayon Atashehir
Akarca, Turquía
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Le ofrecemos nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – distrito de Atashekhir. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. El área del apartamento es de 85.35 a 250 metros cuadrados. La ciudad más grande de Turquía, a orillas del mar de Mármara y Negro, y Europa, y Asia, está dividida por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de prospectos, una cuna de la historia, mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones, por lo que comprar un nuevo apartamento en Estambul siempre estará en el centro del mundo. La propiedad es plana, dependiendo de las áreas. Cerca del mar hay casas bajas, villas de lujo. En las zonas para dormir hay mucha construcción de gran altura, rascacielos. Las inversiones en bienes raíces en Estambul le brindarán buenas ganancias de capital y altos ingresos por alquileres, en la ciudad hay un flujo constante de extranjeros, estudiantes, turistas, ciudadanos turcos asegurados de otras regiones. 
Complejo residencial ZE-RA
Kargicak, Turquía
de € 125,000
45 m² 1 Departamento
Ríndete a: 2023
Desarrollador: Zera Homes

< p > ZE-RA comienza la construcción de un complejo moderno y confortable. El complejo se construirá en el distrito Mahmutlar más popular, tendrá una superficie de 1287 metros cuadrados. < p > ✅ El complejo proporciona 2 bloques para 36 apartamentos < p > ✅ Diseño del apartamento < p > 1 + 1 con un área de 45 – 47 metros cuadrados ✅ Complejo infraestructura: piscina, baño turco, gimnasio, videovigilancia, sala de juegos, área de relajación, garaje, jacuzzi, billar. < p > ✅ Características de los apartamentos: puerta de entrada de acero, puerta interior que combina el concepto, auriculares de cocina, fontanería, superficie de trabajo de granito, televisión vía satélite, ventanas de pvkh y ventanas de doble balcón, ventanas de doble acristalamiento y puertas de balcón, ventanas dobles y puertas de balcón con doble acristalamiento, iluminación puntual y de hielo. < p > ✅ Inicio de la construcción 12/01/2021 < p > Fin de la construcción 12/01/2022 < p > ZE-RA – es una de las mejores combinaciones de mar, playa y sol. La ubicación única combina la pacificación de la naturaleza y la atmósfera de planificación urbana lejos del bullicioso Mahmutlar urbano. < p > El mar está a 750 metros del complejo, que puede llegar en pocos minutos a pie, disfrutando de los pintorescos frutales y las hermosas calles de nuestra ciudad. Es una casa que satisface todas sus necesidades: comodidad, seguridad, paz y elegancia. < p > Para la comodidad y conveniencia de nuestros clientes, hemos proporcionado varias opciones de pago: < p > 4% de descuento al pagar el 100% del costo de la vivienda < p > 2% de descuento en el pago 65% del costo de la vivienda < p > extensión de 12 meses con una participación inicial del 30% < p > ZERA HOMES es un socio confiable con muchos años de experiencia y reputación impecable. Cuando se convierta en nuestro cliente, encontrará un amigo y asistente mientras se adapta a las nuevas condiciones.

