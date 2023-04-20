Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Rusia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Dubrovka

Terreno y parcelas en venta en Dubrovka, Rusia

27 propiedades total found
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 47,927
Arte. 55552335 Se propone vender la propiedad IZhS en el nuevo distrito de Pos. Nevsky Dubro…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 42,407
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 43,936
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 43,292
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 67,144
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 49,085
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 47,348
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 42,608
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 41,482
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 53,427
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 51,880
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 40,918
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 45,545
Arte. 55552420 La propiedad IZhS está disponible para la venta en el nuevo distrito del pueb…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 43,254
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 44,700
Se propone la venta de la tierra de IZhS, en el nuevo distrito de pos. Nevsky Dubrovka con d…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 62,580
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 41,844
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 70,754
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 42,487
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 68,079
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 53,427
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with p…
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 48,465
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 52,716
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 51,388
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with …
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 94,352
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 65,662
Parcelas en Dubrovka, Rusia
Parcelas
Dubrovka, Rusia
€ 65,852
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with …
Realting.com
Ir