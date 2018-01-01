  1. Realting.com
  Indonesia
CUBE Apartments B2

Pecatu, Indonesia
Precio en demanda
CUBE Apartments B2
Sobre el complejo

A unique project on the Uluwatu cliff with open views of the ocean.

Pearl o. Bali

Spacious apartments. More than 50% of the rooms have a full, open ocean view

The location where scenes from the legendary film “Eat, Pray, Love” were filmed!

The Bukit Peninsula is chosen by the most discerning tourists. No traffic jams, best surfing spots, white sand beaches, clean ocean, beautiful nature and privacy.

And, increased demand for real estate.

That is why this place was chosen by premium hotel brands, known for their names and luxurious 5* resorts around the world – Bulgari, Ritz Carlton, Grand Hyatt, Four Seasons, Kempinski.

  • White sand beaches
  • Crystal clear ocean
  • Best Beach Clubs and Golf Courses
  • Premium hotels
  • Mesmerizing views and a complete feeling of tropical paradise
  • 200 m to Uluwatu Beach
  • 200 m to Blue Point Beach
  • 150 m to Suluban Beach
  • 7 minutes to Padang Padang Beach
  • 7 minutes to Nyang Nyang
  • 10 minutes to Bingin
  • ROI up to 20%

Some units are suitable for consolidation, a total area of ​​more than 100 m is possible (upon request we will select and agree with the architect as part of the duos project at the off plan stage)

Clase de negocios
Monolítico
2025
Con acabado
4
Localización de la nueva construcción
Pecatu, Indonesia
Mar 150 m
Mar 200 m
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
de
€235,889
Complejo residencial Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
de
€150,637
Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
de
€291,446
Apart - hotel CUBE Apartments
Pecatu, Indonesia
de
€90,291
Complejo residencial Kuara
Bumbangku, Indonesia
de
€251,000
