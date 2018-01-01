  1. Realting.com
Batumi, Georgia
€87,077
Sobre el complejo

The project — Alliance Centropolis — is the brightest architectural Batumi’s work of art worth $380 million, as well as another complex in the portfolio of one of the most interesting and advanced residential complex construction of the company “Alliance group”. The project is a 50-story residential building, containing residential flats. as well as several floors including a swimming pool, restaurant, spa, fitness center, business lounge environment, 3-level parking zone, and more. Also, if you like to gamble, this project will have the largest casino on the Black Sea coast, where you can relax and spend an evening comfortably with friends. The project is a very profitable investment for people who plan to rent out apartments after purchase, because in just 5-7 years you will be able to secure a return on your investment, and also have a great place to live on the Black Sea coast.

  • Seguridad
  • La piscina
  • gimnasio
  • Empresa de gestión
  • Casa arrendada
  • Calefacción individual
  • Acabado rugoso
  • Área vallada
  • Aparcamientos
  • Ascensor
  • Tour online
