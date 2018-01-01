  1. Realting.com
  2. Francia
  3. New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Niza, Francia
de
€182,500
;
5
Dejar una solicitud
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

In this unique complex residents will be able to enjoy an exceptional and high quality living environment, in particular a large green patio, terraces, shops, restaurants. Apartments will be delivered fully furnished and equipped. Students will be able to enjoy useful services in everyday life: laundry, gym, cafeteria.

Facilities and equipment in the house

In bathroom:

  • Full length wall tiles in the bathroom
  • Ceramic washbasin and low cabinet
  • Wall mirror and LED lamp
  • Shower tray 80x100 cm
  • Towel dryer

In the kitchen:

  • Worktop, sink and cabinet
  • Tall cabinet with LED strip
  • 2 ceramic burners
  • Wall tiles
  • Kitchen hood
  • Fridge

In the living room:

  • PVC flooring and matching skirting boards
  • Insulating double glazing
  • Lacquered steel radiator
  • Cabinets
  • Entrance door with 3-point lock
  • Smartphone access control
  • Adjustable sun shields
Advantages

The property is perfect for renting out, especially for students. More than 45,000 students study in Nice, almost 15% of which come from abroad, and 28,000 study at the University of the Côte d'Azur. An exemplary city of tomorrow, it combines all aspects of a balanced life: live, learn, have fun.

Location and nearby infrastructure

4 minutes by car from major motorways: A8 and RM 6202

10 minutes by tram from Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport

Localización de la nueva construcción
Niza, Francia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
La Queue-en-Brie, Francia
de
€196,000
Complejo residencial New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Niza, Francia
de
€300,000
Complejo residencial New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Francia
de
€469,000
Complejo residencial Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Niza, Francia
de
€249,000
Complejo residencial New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, Francia
de
€306,000
Está viendo
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Niza, Francia
de
€182,500
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Complejo residencial New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Plaisir, Francia
de
€200,000
Agencia: TRANIO
El complejo ofrece una amplia variedad de apartamentos: desde estudios hasta 4 dormitorios con ventanas panorámicas y balcones. Para la comodidad de los residentes, habrá tiendas en la planta baja. También hay un estacionamiento en el complejo. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana El complejo está situado en el pintoresco pueblo de Plaisir, al oeste de París. Los alrededores de Plaisir son ricos en atracciones culturales y paisajes naturales: un castillo del siglo 17 con un parque clasicista, St. Catedral de Pedro, conservatorios y teatros. Plaisir es la encarnación de la idea del bienestar francés a través de una combinación de lujo discreto de la arquitectura y el paisaje rural. La comuna es adecuada para aquellos que quieren estar lejos del ruido de la gran ciudad. Se puede llegar a París en tren directo o en coche en 25 minutos.
Complejo residencial First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Complejo residencial First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Francia
de
€258,000
Agencia: TRANIO
The new building is located in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, opposite the developers are reconstructing the park and square. There are restaurants, shops and all infrastructure nearby. The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a garden for residents will be made, consisting of olive trees, lindens, lemon and orange trees. Basement parking with remote control door. Bicycle rooms are guarded on the ground and basement floors. Elevators serve all floors and parking. On the ground floor, residents will have a choice of shops. A parking space is already included in the price. Facilities and equipment in the house Walls and ceilings of all rooms are painted with smooth white paint The floors of all rooms are covered with glazed porcelain tiles Bathrooms and shower rooms are tiled, equipped with a heated towel rail and a washbasin, a mirror with lighting Double glazing on all windows Roller shutters are motorized in living rooms Hot water is produced by a heat pump Individual heating with convectors Lobby access controlled by digital code, videophone and Vigik badge Entrance doors are equipped with A2P security locks Location and nearby infrastructure 30 m from the bus stop — 8 routes serving the city center, railway station, beaches, port, shopping center, college, high schools 1 km from the future tram stop, opening scheduled for 2026 1 km from the railway station of national and international lines 500 m from the future cable car project connecting the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var with the Nice Méridia area 3 minutes to the A8 motorway towards Cannes and Monaco 8 minutes by car from Nice Cote d'Azur Airport
Complejo residencial Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Complejo residencial Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Niza, Francia
de
€249,000
Agencia: TRANIO
El complejo residencial consta de 2 edificios pequeños, que incluyen un total de 21 apartamentos. Entre los edificios hay una zona verde para los residentes. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana El complejo está situado en la zona de Saint-Jean-d'Angely, desde donde a pie o en transporte se puede llegar al centro de Niza en pocos minutos. Cerca hay escuelas, campus universitario, tiendas, cafeterías. Hay una parada de tranvía a 50 metros. En 10 minutos se puede llegar a la carretera principal A8, y en 15 minutos se puede llegar a la playa.
Realting.com
Ir