Hoteles en venta en La Vega Baja del Segura, España

Orihuela
30
Torrevieja
1
Hotel Archivar
40 propiedades total found
Hotel 15 habitacionesen Dehesa de Campoamor, España
Hotel 15 habitaciones
Dehesa de Campoamor, España
3 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
Hotel en venta en Oriuela Costa en La Zenia. La superficie total de 3000,00 m2, la parcela d…
Hotel 163 habitacionesen Orihuela, España
Hotel 163 habitaciones
Orihuela, España
163 Número de habitaciones
€ 9,000,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 2,500,000
España Costa Brava Hotel A 3 * 5 min del paseo marítimo El hotel está a 5 minutos a pie de l…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
Hotelen La Vega Baja del Segura, España
Hotel
La Vega Baja del Segura, España
2 700 m²
€ 2,725,000
Spain Costa Maresme (province of Barcelona) Hotel with a garden. The area of the hotel is 27…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
2 277 m²
€ 3,045,000
España Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** A 450m de la playa. La zona del hotel es de 2277 m2: 3 planta…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 3,150,000
Spain Costa Brava Lloret de Mar Hotel 3 * next to. Lloret de Mar Hotel surrounded by mountai…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
4 490 m²
€ 4,600,000
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
1 278 m²
€ 2,800,000
Spain Girona University Hotel-estate with a thermal source A beautiful boutique hotel with a…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 2,700,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel in the tourist town of Hotel 1 * just 200m from the beach in one of …
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
560 m²
€ 3,150,000
España Costa Brava Girona Elite Hotel-Study Instalaciones únicas: un pequeño hotel-finca de …
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 1,400,000
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel 200m from the beach Cozy apart-hotel 2 ** just 200m from the b…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 2,500,000
España Costa Brava Hotel en primera línea del mar Hotel de playa en primera línea del mar en…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 1,300,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel near the sea and golf club Small cozy hotel in the city on the north…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
3 350 m²
€ 15,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful popular hotel 4 ***…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 7,500,000
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel is just 50m from the beach Cozy Aparthotel on the second line …
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 4,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
Hotelen La Vega Baja del Segura, España
Hotel
La Vega Baja del Segura, España
4 000 m²
€ 4,000,000
Spain Costa del Sol Hotel 4 **** in the Andalusian style Very beautiful hotel 4 **** in the …
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 2 ** with tennis courts Sports hotel 2.5 km from the beach in one o…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
1 800 m²
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with patio Hotel 1 * in the center of one of the most popular touris…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 6,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
Hotelen La Vega Baja del Segura, España
Hotel
La Vega Baja del Segura, España
2 732 m²
€ 5,995,000
Spain Costa del Maresme New hotel 3 *** 200m from the beach Magnificent new hotel 3 *** in a…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
905 m²
€ 1,900,000
Spain Costa Dorada House-miniotel Great house with a restaurant, in perfect condition, with …
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 7,800,000
España Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** en primera línea Gran hotel en primera línea del mar en una d…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
1 047 m²
€ 5,800,000
Spain Costa Garraf Aparthotel on the first line A wonderful apartment hotel on the first lin…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
2 113 m²
€ 2,400,000
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel in Pineda de Mar Apart-hotel on the third line from the beach …
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 12,360,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 4 **** 150 meters from the beach Hotel 4 **** in Alicante, 150m fro…
Hotelen La Vega Baja del Segura, España
Hotel
La Vega Baja del Segura, España
340 m²
€ 1,000,000
Spain Andalusia Costa del Sol Hostel in the center of the city of the Operating Hostel in th…
Hotelen Orihuela, España
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 10,400,000
Spain Costa Dorada province of Tarragona Hotel with access to the beach Hotel 4 **** on the …
Hotelen La Vega Baja del Segura, España
Hotel
La Vega Baja del Segura, España
6 000 m²
€ 12,500,000
Spain Costa del Sol Marbella Sports Hotel 4 **** Successfully operating hotel 4 **** in Marb…

