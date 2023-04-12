Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Realting.com
España
Comunidad Valenciana
Alicante
La Vega Baja del Segura
Hoteles
Hoteles en venta en La Vega Baja del Segura, España
Orihuela
30
Torrevieja
1
Hotel 15 habitaciones
Dehesa de Campoamor, España
3 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
Hotel en venta en Oriuela Costa en La Zenia. La superficie total de 3000,00 m2, la parcela d…
Hotel 163 habitaciones
Orihuela, España
163 Número de habitaciones
€ 9,000,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 2,500,000
España Costa Brava Hotel A 3 * 5 min del paseo marítimo El hotel está a 5 minutos a pie de l…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
Hotel
La Vega Baja del Segura, España
2 700 m²
€ 2,725,000
Spain Costa Maresme (province of Barcelona) Hotel with a garden. The area of the hotel is 27…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
2 277 m²
€ 3,045,000
España Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** A 450m de la playa. La zona del hotel es de 2277 m2: 3 planta…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 3,150,000
Spain Costa Brava Lloret de Mar Hotel 3 * next to. Lloret de Mar Hotel surrounded by mountai…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
4 490 m²
€ 4,600,000
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
1 278 m²
€ 2,800,000
Spain Girona University Hotel-estate with a thermal source A beautiful boutique hotel with a…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 2,700,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel in the tourist town of Hotel 1 * just 200m from the beach in one of …
Hotel
Orihuela, España
560 m²
€ 3,150,000
España Costa Brava Girona Elite Hotel-Study Instalaciones únicas: un pequeño hotel-finca de …
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 1,400,000
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel 200m from the beach Cozy apart-hotel 2 ** just 200m from the b…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 2,500,000
España Costa Brava Hotel en primera línea del mar Hotel de playa en primera línea del mar en…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 1,300,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel near the sea and golf club Small cozy hotel in the city on the north…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
3 350 m²
€ 15,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful popular hotel 4 ***…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 7,500,000
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel is just 50m from the beach Cozy Aparthotel on the second line …
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 4,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
Hotel
La Vega Baja del Segura, España
4 000 m²
€ 4,000,000
Spain Costa del Sol Hotel 4 **** in the Andalusian style Very beautiful hotel 4 **** in the …
Hotel
Orihuela, España
2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 2 ** with tennis courts Sports hotel 2.5 km from the beach in one o…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
1 800 m²
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with patio Hotel 1 * in the center of one of the most popular touris…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 6,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
Hotel
La Vega Baja del Segura, España
2 732 m²
€ 5,995,000
Spain Costa del Maresme New hotel 3 *** 200m from the beach Magnificent new hotel 3 *** in a…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
905 m²
€ 1,900,000
Spain Costa Dorada House-miniotel Great house with a restaurant, in perfect condition, with …
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 7,800,000
España Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** en primera línea Gran hotel en primera línea del mar en una d…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
1 047 m²
€ 5,800,000
Spain Costa Garraf Aparthotel on the first line A wonderful apartment hotel on the first lin…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
2 113 m²
€ 2,400,000
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel in Pineda de Mar Apart-hotel on the third line from the beach …
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 12,360,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 4 **** 150 meters from the beach Hotel 4 **** in Alicante, 150m fro…
Hotel
La Vega Baja del Segura, España
340 m²
€ 1,000,000
Spain Andalusia Costa del Sol Hostel in the center of the city of the Operating Hostel in th…
Hotel
Orihuela, España
€ 10,400,000
Spain Costa Dorada province of Tarragona Hotel with access to the beach Hotel 4 **** on the …
Hotel
La Vega Baja del Segura, España
6 000 m²
€ 12,500,000
Spain Costa del Sol Marbella Sports Hotel 4 **** Successfully operating hotel 4 **** in Marb…
