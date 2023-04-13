Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Tiendas en venta en Riga, Letonia

13 propiedades total found
Tiendaen Riga, Letonia
Tienda
Riga, Letonia
209 m²
€ 659,000
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
Tiendaen Riga, Letonia
Tienda
Riga, Letonia
338 m²
€ 1,096,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Tiendaen Riga, Letonia
Tienda
Riga, Letonia
62 m²
€ 353,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Tiendaen Riga, Letonia
Tienda
Riga, Letonia
357 m²
€ 1,428,000
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
Tiendaen Riga, Letonia
Tienda
Riga, Letonia
231 m²
€ 925,000
Local comercial separado del edificio histórico del nuevo proyecto Lofts & Rosegold. Lo…
Tiendaen Riga, Letonia
Tienda
Riga, Letonia
1 074 m²
€ 4,295,000
Commercial premises and historical building of the new project Lofts&Rosegold 2020. Comme…
Tiendaen Riga, Letonia
Tienda
Riga, Letonia
302 m²
€ 250,000
Local comercial en el centro en venta. Calles ocupadas, un gran flujo de personas y automóvi…
Tienda 2 habitacionesen Riga, Letonia
Tienda 2 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 60 m²
€ 90,000
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Huge stream o…
Tiendaen Riga, Letonia
Tienda
Riga, Letonia
60 m²
€ 96,000
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Block between…
Tienda 4 habitacionesen Riga, Letonia
Tienda 4 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
4 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 163 m²
€ 825,000
Restaurante Entresol en venta en un edificio histórico en el centro de Riga en Elizabetes ie…
Tienda 9 habitacionesen Riga, Letonia
Tienda 9 habitaciones
Riga, Letonia
9 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 302 m²
€ 490,000
Commercial premises in the center for sale Huge stream of people and cars Installment po…
Tiendaen Riga, Letonia
Tienda
Riga, Letonia
83 m²
€ 115,780
The developer offers a new project on the market at the intersection of Katrinas Dam and Pie…
Tiendaen Riga, Letonia
Tienda
Riga, Letonia
800 m² 1 Piso
€ 850,000
Letonia Riga Varias tiendas de 800m2 Piso comercial de 800m2, alquilado para varias tiendas.…

