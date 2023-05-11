Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  2. Grecia
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece

Locales comerciales en venta en Thessaly and Central Greece, Grecia

40 propiedades total found
Hotel 50 habitaciones en Leptokarya, Grecia
Hotel 50 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
Habitaciones 50
Número de plantas 4
€ 2,200,000
Se vende hotel de 1630 metros cuadrados en la costa olímpica. El hotel tiene 4 niveles. Una …
Comercial 8 habitaciones en Leptokarya, Grecia
Comercial 8 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
Habitaciones 8
Número de plantas 2
Precio en demanda
For sale business of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Hotel 1 habitación en South Pilio Municipality, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
South Pilio Municipality, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 habitaciones en Zagora, Grecia
Hotel 33 habitaciones
Zagora, Grecia
Habitaciones 33
Número de plantas 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Comercial 1 habitación en Leptokarya, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Leptokarya, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 600,000
Available for purchase a commercial property of 300sq.m, the space formerly was functioned a…
Hotel 1 habitación en Agios, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Agios, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Comercial 1 habitación en demos chalkideon, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
demos chalkideon, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
Comercial 1 habitación en Ano Vathia, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Ano Vathia, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
Comercial 1 habitación en Fylla, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Fylla, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 250,000
Se proporciona a la venta un edificio en construcción. En esta etapa se divide en dos aparta…
Hotel 1 habitación en Agios, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Agios, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Comercial 1 habitación en Agios, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 2,000,000
Venta de negocios de 674 metros cuadrados en la isla Eubea . Una magnífica vista de la ciuda…
Hotel 1 habitación en Akti, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Akti, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 habitación en Kamena Vourla, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Kamena Vourla, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Comercial 1 habitación en Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 habitación en Eretria, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Eretria, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Mesagkala, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Mesagkala, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 390,000
An operational business for sale, consisting of a restaurant and a café on the first …
Comercial 1 habitación en Ano Volos, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Ano Volos, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,100,000
Available for sale occupational space of 612 sq m. just 50meters from a beautifulsandy beach…
Comercial 1 habitación en Kokkino Nero, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Kokkino Nero, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,500,000
Venta de negocios de 850 metros cuadrados en el norte de Grecia. Una magnífica vista del mar…
Comercial 1 habitación en Karitsa, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Karitsa, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
Hotel 1 habitación en Koropi, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Koropi, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Hotel 1 habitación en Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Comercial 1 habitación en Loutra Gialtron, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Loutra Gialtron, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 550,000
Se vende un edificio de hotel en la parte norte de la isla de Evia, en la ciudad de Lutra Ya…
Comercial 1 habitación en Litochoro, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Litochoro, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 3
€ 250,000
For sale is a three-storey building with a total area of 550 sq.m. Initially, the building w…
Comercial 15 habitaciones en Leptokarya, Grecia
Comercial 15 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
Habitaciones 15
Número de plantas 1
€ 290,000
For sale unfinished three houses with total area of 450 sq.m. The 2storyhouses have a living…
Comercial 1 habitación en Leptokarya, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Leptokarya, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Comercial 1 habitación en Avlida Beach, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Avlida Beach, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,200,000
Ofrecemos a la venta un objeto único en la ciudad de Aulida. Una villa de 4 plantas de 1200 …
Hotel 33 habitaciones en Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
Hotel 33 habitaciones
Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
Habitaciones 33
Número de plantas 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Comercial 1 habitación en Volos Municipality, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Volos Municipality, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 381 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Comercial 5 habitaciones en Leptokarya, Grecia
Comercial 5 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
Habitaciones 5
Número de plantas 3
€ 650,000
Venta de negocios de 400 metros cuadrados en la costa olímpica
Hotel 24 habitaciones en Nea Mesagkala, Grecia
Hotel 24 habitaciones
Nea Mesagkala, Grecia
Habitaciones 24
Número de plantas 2
€ 1,800,000
Se vende hotel de 1600 metros cuadrados en el centro de Grecia. El hotel tiene niveles 2. El…
