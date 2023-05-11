Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Turquía
Grecia
España
Portugal
Chipre
Polonia
Todos los paises
Nuevos edificios
Nuevos edificios
Pisos de nuevo edificio en Grecia
Casas nuevas en Grecia
Todos los edificios de nueva construcción en Grecia
9
Proyectos en construcción
Proyectos nuevos
Proyectos terminados
Desarrolladores en Grecia
Residencial
Apartamento en Grecia
Estudio
Casa en Grecia
Villa
Casa de campo
Adosado
Parcelas en Grecia
Luxury Properties en Grecia
Find an Agent en Grecia
Agencias inmobiliarias en Grecia
Agents en Grecia
Comercial
Todas las propiedades comerciales en Grecia
Tienda
Hotel
Oficina
Producción
De inversiones
Almacén
Otro
Propiedades VIP
Investment Properties en Grecia
Find an Agent en Grecia
Agencias inmobiliarias en Grecia
Agents en Grecia
Alquiler
Alquiler a corto plazo
Alquiler a largo plazo
Inmigración
Programas de inmigración en Grecia
Residencia permanente
Permiso de residencia
Nacionalidad
Buscar un consultor
consultores de inmigración
Noticias inmobiliarias
Noticias de inmobiliaria
Noticias de la compañía
Ofertas especiales
Vuelos y hoteles
Preguntas frecuentes
Diccionario inmobiliario
ES
EUR
Cambiar
Ocultar
Seleccionar idioma:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Divisa:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Entrar
Inscribirse
Añadir propiedad
Como persona física
Como persona jurídica
Filtro
Precio:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tipo de propiedad:
Comercial
Restaurante, cafetería
Hotel
Oficina
Producción
De inversiones
Almacén
Tienda
Otro
Category:
Nueva construcción
Secundario
En construcción
Tags:
Área total:
Área de la parcela:
Habitaciones:
1
2
3
4
5+
Rentabilidad:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Vendedor:
Todos
Agencia de noticias
Vendedor particular
Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Grecia
Thessaly and Central Greece
Locales comerciales en venta en Thessaly and Central Greece, Grecia
Larissa
52
Municipality of Larissa
52
Leptokarya
31
Chalkida
26
demos chalkideon
26
demos istiaias-aidepsou
11
Litochoro
10
Loutra Edipsou
5
Volos Municipality
5
demos delphon
4
Nea Artaki
4
Platamonas
4
Amarynthos
3
Vasiliko
3
Mostrar más
Mostrar menos
Eliminar
40 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Por valoración
Hotel 50 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
50
4
€ 2,200,000
Se vende hotel de 1630 metros cuadrados en la costa olímpica. El hotel tiene 4 niveles. Una …
Comercial 8 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
8
2
Precio en demanda
For sale business of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Hotel 1 habitación
South Pilio Municipality, Grecia
1
1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 habitaciones
Zagora, Grecia
33
3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Comercial 1 habitación
Leptokarya, Grecia
1
1
€ 600,000
Available for purchase a commercial property of 300sq.m, the space formerly was functioned a…
Hotel 1 habitación
Agios, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Comercial 1 habitación
demos chalkideon, Grecia
1
1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
Comercial 1 habitación
Ano Vathia, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
Comercial 1 habitación
Fylla, Grecia
1
1
€ 250,000
Se proporciona a la venta un edificio en construcción. En esta etapa se divide en dos aparta…
Hotel 1 habitación
Agios, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios, Grecia
1
1
€ 2,000,000
Venta de negocios de 674 metros cuadrados en la isla Eubea . Una magnífica vista de la ciuda…
Hotel 1 habitación
Akti, Grecia
1
1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 habitación
Kamena Vourla, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 habitación
Eretria, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Mesagkala, Grecia
1
1
€ 390,000
An operational business for sale, consisting of a restaurant and a café on the first …
Comercial 1 habitación
Ano Volos, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Available for sale occupational space of 612 sq m. just 50meters from a beautifulsandy beach…
Comercial 1 habitación
Kokkino Nero, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,500,000
Venta de negocios de 850 metros cuadrados en el norte de Grecia. Una magnífica vista del mar…
Comercial 1 habitación
Karitsa, Grecia
1
1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
Hotel 1 habitación
Koropi, Grecia
1
1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Hotel 1 habitación
Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Comercial 1 habitación
Loutra Gialtron, Grecia
1
1
€ 550,000
Se vende un edificio de hotel en la parte norte de la isla de Evia, en la ciudad de Lutra Ya…
Comercial 1 habitación
Litochoro, Grecia
1
3
€ 250,000
For sale is a three-storey building with a total area of 550 sq.m. Initially, the building w…
Comercial 15 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
15
1
€ 290,000
For sale unfinished three houses with total area of 450 sq.m. The 2storyhouses have a living…
Comercial 1 habitación
Leptokarya, Grecia
1
1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Comercial 1 habitación
Avlida Beach, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,200,000
Ofrecemos a la venta un objeto único en la ciudad de Aulida. Una villa de 4 plantas de 1200 …
Hotel 33 habitaciones
Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
33
3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Comercial 1 habitación
Volos Municipality, Grecia
1
1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 381 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Comercial 5 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
5
3
€ 650,000
Venta de negocios de 400 metros cuadrados en la costa olímpica
Hotel 24 habitaciones
Nea Mesagkala, Grecia
24
2
€ 1,800,000
Se vende hotel de 1600 metros cuadrados en el centro de Grecia. El hotel tiene niveles 2. El…
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
Buscar
Programas de inmigración
en Realting.com
Ir
Buscar en el mapa