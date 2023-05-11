Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Hoteles del mar en venta en Thessaly and Central Greece, Grecia

Hotel 50 habitaciones en Leptokarya, Grecia
Hotel 50 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
Habitaciones 50
Número de plantas 4
€ 2,200,000
Se vende hotel de 1630 metros cuadrados en la costa olímpica. El hotel tiene 4 niveles. Una …
Hotel 1 habitación en South Pilio Municipality, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
South Pilio Municipality, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 habitaciones en Zagora, Grecia
Hotel 33 habitaciones
Zagora, Grecia
Habitaciones 33
Número de plantas 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Hotel 1 habitación en Agios, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Agios, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Hotel 1 habitación en Agios, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Agios, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 habitación en Akti, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Akti, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 habitación en Kamena Vourla, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Kamena Vourla, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Hotel 1 habitación en Eretria, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Eretria, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 habitación en Koropi, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Koropi, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Hotel 1 habitación en Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 33 habitaciones en Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
Hotel 33 habitaciones
Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
Habitaciones 33
Número de plantas 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Hotel 24 habitaciones en Nea Mesagkala, Grecia
Hotel 24 habitaciones
Nea Mesagkala, Grecia
Habitaciones 24
Número de plantas 2
€ 1,800,000
Se vende hotel de 1600 metros cuadrados en el centro de Grecia. El hotel tiene niveles 2. El…
Hotel 16 habitaciones en Leptokarya, Grecia
Hotel 16 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
Habitaciones 16
Número de plantas 3
€ 900,000
Ofrecemos a la venta un hotel en el complejo turístico de la Riviera Olímpica. El hotel de d…
Hotel 19 habitaciones en Leptokarya, Grecia
Hotel 19 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
Habitaciones 19
Número de plantas 4
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has an a…
Hotel 1 habitación en Nea Artaki, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Nea Artaki, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Hotel 28 habitaciones en Platamonas, Grecia
Hotel 28 habitaciones
Platamonas, Grecia
Habitaciones 28
Número de plantas 4
€ 2,600,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
Hotel 28 habitaciones en Platamonas, Grecia
Hotel 28 habitaciones
Platamonas, Grecia
Habitaciones 28
Número de plantas 4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 25 habitaciones en Leptokarya, Grecia
Hotel 25 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
Habitaciones 25
Número de plantas 3
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
Hotel 1 habitación en Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Número de plantas 1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…
