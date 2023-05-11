Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Turquía
Grecia
España
Portugal
Chipre
Polonia
Todos los paises
Nuevos edificios
Nuevos edificios
Pisos de nuevo edificio en Grecia
Casas nuevas en Grecia
Todos los edificios de nueva construcción en Grecia
9
Proyectos en construcción
Proyectos nuevos
Proyectos terminados
Desarrolladores en Grecia
Residencial
Apartamento en Grecia
Estudio
Casa en Grecia
Villa
Casa de campo
Adosado
Parcelas en Grecia
Luxury Properties en Grecia
Find an Agent en Grecia
Agencias inmobiliarias en Grecia
Agents en Grecia
Comercial
Todas las propiedades comerciales en Grecia
Tienda
Hotel
Oficina
Producción
De inversiones
Almacén
Otro
Propiedades VIP
Investment Properties en Grecia
Find an Agent en Grecia
Agencias inmobiliarias en Grecia
Agents en Grecia
Alquiler
Alquiler a corto plazo
Alquiler a largo plazo
Inmigración
Programas de inmigración en Grecia
Residencia permanente
Permiso de residencia
Nacionalidad
Buscar un consultor
consultores de inmigración
Noticias inmobiliarias
Noticias de inmobiliaria
Noticias de la compañía
Ofertas especiales
Vuelos y hoteles
Preguntas frecuentes
Diccionario inmobiliario
ES
EUR
Cambiar
Ocultar
Seleccionar idioma:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Divisa:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Entrar
Inscribirse
Añadir propiedad
Como persona física
Como persona jurídica
Filtro
Precio:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tipo de propiedad:
Comercial
Restaurante, cafetería
Hotel
Oficina
Producción
De inversiones
Almacén
Tienda
Otro
Category:
Nueva construcción
Secundario
En construcción
Tags:
Hotel
Área total:
Área de la parcela:
Habitaciones:
1
2
3
4
5+
Rentabilidad:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Vendedor:
Todos
Agencia de noticias
Vendedor particular
Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa
Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Realting.com
Grecia
Thessaly and Central Greece
Hoteles
Hoteles del mar en venta en Thessaly and Central Greece, Grecia
Larissa
19
Municipality of Larissa
19
Leptokarya
14
demos istiaias-aidepsou
6
Loutra Edipsou
4
Platamonas
4
Chalkida
3
demos chalkideon
3
Hotel
Eliminar
19 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Por valoración
Hotel 50 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
50
4
€ 2,200,000
Se vende hotel de 1630 metros cuadrados en la costa olímpica. El hotel tiene 4 niveles. Una …
Hotel 1 habitación
South Pilio Municipality, Grecia
1
1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 habitaciones
Zagora, Grecia
33
3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Hotel 1 habitación
Agios, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Hotel 1 habitación
Agios, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 habitación
Akti, Grecia
1
1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 habitación
Kamena Vourla, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Hotel 1 habitación
Eretria, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 habitación
Koropi, Grecia
1
1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Hotel 1 habitación
Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 33 habitaciones
Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
33
3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Hotel 24 habitaciones
Nea Mesagkala, Grecia
24
2
€ 1,800,000
Se vende hotel de 1600 metros cuadrados en el centro de Grecia. El hotel tiene niveles 2. El…
Hotel 16 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
16
3
€ 900,000
Ofrecemos a la venta un hotel en el complejo turístico de la Riviera Olímpica. El hotel de d…
Hotel 19 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
19
4
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has an a…
Hotel 1 habitación
Nea Artaki, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Hotel 28 habitaciones
Platamonas, Grecia
28
4
€ 2,600,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
Hotel 28 habitaciones
Platamonas, Grecia
28
4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 25 habitaciones
Leptokarya, Grecia
25
3
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
Hotel 1 habitación
Loutra Edipsou, Grecia
1
1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…
Buscar
Programas de inmigración
en Realting.com
Ir
Buscar en el mapa