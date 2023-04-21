Locales comerciales en venta en The municipality Nea Propontida, Grecia

Emiratos Árabes Unidos
34 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Hotel 70 habitaciones
Nea Potidea, Grecia
70 Número de habitaciones
4 500 m²
-1 Piso
€ 8,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Habitaciones, 70 Baño 70 WC Área: 4500 m2, Necesidad de reparació…
Hotel 70 habitaciones
Nea Potidea, Grecia
70 bath
4 500 m²
€ 8,000,000
Código de propiedad: HPS3472 - Hotel EN VENTA en Moudania Nea Potidaia para € 8.000.000 . Es…
Comercial 1 habitación
Portes, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale a complex of townhouses with a total area of 1200 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula. …
Comercial 1 habitación
Portes, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 80,000
For sale business of 54 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 540,000
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Hotel 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 590,000
Se vende hotel de 430 metros cuadrados en Kassandra, Chalkidiki. El hotel tiene un nivel. Pl…
Hotel 1 habitación
Portes, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 630,000
Se vende hotel de 400 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki. El hotel tiene un nivel
Comercial 1 habitación
Portaria, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 420,000
Venta de negocios de 356 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki
Comercial 1 habitacion
Portes, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, …
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Mamas, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 500,000
For sale business of 548 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Comercial 1 habitación
Dionysiou, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 500,000
For sale business of 820 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Comercial 1 habitación
Dionysiou, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Comercial 1 habitación
Dionysiou, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 900,000
For sale business of 900 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning.The owners will …
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Mamas, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
Comercial 1 habitación
Portaria, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 260,000
Available for sale occupational spaces of 75 and 90 sq m. The second is rented at the moment…
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 86,000
Industrial warehouse with two WC
Comercial 3 habitaciones
Nea Moudania, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 65,000
For sale business of 84 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up from the window…
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 65,000
For sale business of 118 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the city, the sea ope…
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 1072 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
Comercial 1 habitación
Dionisiou Beach, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 420,000
The complex consists of: 2 ground floor apartments, 1 bedroom, S/KWC, 53 sq. m. each / 1 fir…
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 74,000
The shop is located on a main road near the beach of Nea Potidea. It is in a prime location,…
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 210,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Mamas, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 680,000
Venta de negocios de 1050 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki. El edificio tiene ascensor. Extras…
Comercial 3 habitaciones
elaiones moudania, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
Número de plantas 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Comercial 1 habitación
Portes, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 180,000
For sale a 90 sqm commercial space, located in a central road. The commercial space consists…
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 3
€ 240,000
Se vende edificio de 270 metros cuadrados en una región central de Chalkidiki. El edificio e…
Comercial 1 habitación
elaiones moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 870,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning.The owners will …
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
Número de plantas 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 510 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
