  2. Grecia
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida

Locales comerciales en venta en The municipality Nea Propontida, Grecia

Nea Moudania
14
34 propiedades total found
Hotel 70 habitaciones en Nea Potidea, Grecia
Hotel 70 habitaciones
Nea Potidea, Grecia
70 Número de habitaciones 4 500 m² -1 Piso
€ 8,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Habitaciones, 70 Baño 70 WC Área: 4500 m2, Necesidad de reparació…
Hotel 70 habitaciones en Nea Potidea, Grecia
Hotel 70 habitaciones
Nea Potidea, Grecia
70 bath 4 500 m²
€ 8,000,000
Código de propiedad: HPS3472 - Hotel EN VENTA en Moudania Nea Potidaia para € 8.000.000 . Es…
Comercial 1 habitación en Portes, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Portes, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale a complex of townhouses with a total area of 1200 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula. …
Comercial 1 habitación en Portes, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Portes, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 80,000
For sale business of 54 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Moudania, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 540,000
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Hotel 1 habitación en Nea Potidea, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 590,000
Se vende hotel de 430 metros cuadrados en Kassandra, Chalkidiki. El hotel tiene un nivel. Pl…
Hotel 1 habitación en Portes, Grecia
Hotel 1 habitación
Portes, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 630,000
Se vende hotel de 400 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki. El hotel tiene un nivel
Comercial 1 habitación en Portaria, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Portaria, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 420,000
Venta de negocios de 356 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki
Comercial 1 habitacion en Portes, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitacion
Portes, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 3 bath Número de plantas 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, …
Comercial 1 habitación en Agios Mamas, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Mamas, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 500,000
For sale business of 548 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Comercial 1 habitación en Dionysiou, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Dionysiou, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 500,000
For sale business of 820 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Comercial 1 habitación en Dionysiou, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Dionysiou, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Comercial 1 habitación en Dionysiou, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Dionysiou, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 900,000
For sale business of 900 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning.The owners will …
Comercial 1 habitación en Agios Mamas, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Mamas, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
Comercial 1 habitación en Portaria, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Portaria, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 260,000
Available for sale occupational spaces of 75 and 90 sq m. The second is rented at the moment…
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Potidea, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 86,000
Industrial warehouse with two WC
Comercial 3 habitaciones en Nea Moudania, Grecia
Comercial 3 habitaciones
Nea Moudania, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 65,000
For sale business of 84 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up from the window…
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Potidea, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 65,000
For sale business of 118 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the city, the sea ope…
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Moudania, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 1072 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
Comercial 1 habitación en Dionisiou Beach, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Dionisiou Beach, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 420,000
The complex consists of: 2 ground floor apartments, 1 bedroom, S/KWC, 53 sq. m. each / 1 fir…
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Potidea, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 74,000
The shop is located on a main road near the beach of Nea Potidea. It is in a prime location,…
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Potidea, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 210,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the…
Comercial 1 habitación en Agios Mamas, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Mamas, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 680,000
Venta de negocios de 1050 metros cuadrados en Chalkidiki. El edificio tiene ascensor. Extras…
Comercial 3 habitaciones en elaiones moudania, Grecia
Comercial 3 habitaciones
elaiones moudania, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath Número de plantas 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Moudania, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Moudania, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Comercial 1 habitación en Portes, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Portes, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 180,000
For sale a 90 sqm commercial space, located in a central road. The commercial space consists…
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Moudania, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 3
€ 240,000
Se vende edificio de 270 metros cuadrados en una región central de Chalkidiki. El edificio e…
Comercial 1 habitación en elaiones moudania, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
elaiones moudania, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 870,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning.The owners will …
Comercial 1 habitación en Nea Potidea, Grecia
Comercial 1 habitación
Nea Potidea, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones Número de plantas 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 510 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
