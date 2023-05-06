Locales comerciales en venta en Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia

Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 165,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 680,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Exohi, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,600,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 230,000
Oficina 7 habitaciones
Chortiatis, Grecia
7
3
€ 370,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Filyro, Grecia
1
1
€ 340,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 3,000,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 105,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 140,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 110,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Exohi, Grecia
1
1
€ 550,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Exohi, Grecia
1
1
€ 275,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Exohi, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,000,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Exohi, Grecia
1
1
€ 275,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Exohi, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,970,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 325,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 150,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Asvestochori, Grecia
1
1
€ 600,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Asvestochori, Grecia
1
1
€ 600,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 53,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 255,000
Comercial 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
2
1
€ 1,300,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 150,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 45,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,645,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 550,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,600,000
Comercial 1 habitación
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Grecia
1
1
€ 450,000
