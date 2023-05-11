Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Realting.com
Grecia
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Agios Nikolaos
Locales comerciales en venta en District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
Agios Nikolaos
27
koinoteta elountas
11
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
7
koinoteta brachasiou
6
koinoteta milatou
5
Municipality of Kritsa
4
koinoteta broucha
3
Eliminar
34 propiedades total found
Hotel 30 habitaciones
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
30
1
€ 2,800,000
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
Hotel 9 habitaciones
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
9
1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
Hotel 18 habitaciones
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
18
1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 17 habitaciones
Elounda, Grecia
17
1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 habitaciones
Elounda, Grecia
28
1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Comercial 1 habitación
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 500,000
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 670,000
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
Hotel 29 habitaciones
Elounda, Grecia
29
1
€ 3,500,000
Se vende complejo hotelero "Aparthotel" con una superficie total de 1100 metros cuadrados en…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
2
€ 89,000
For sale business of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with th…
Hotel 12 habitaciones
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
12
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Comercial 1 habitación
Sisi, Grecia
1
1
€ 630,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 22 habitaciones
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
22
1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Comercial 5 habitaciones
Agia Varvara, Grecia
5
5
3
€ 425,000
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
Hotel 15 habitaciones
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
15
1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of 1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 11 habitaciones
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
11
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
Precio en demanda
For sale a commercial property of 2.000 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built o…
Comercial 1 habitación
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 450,000
For sale a restaurant of 350 sq.m. on a land plot of 600 sq.m. The premise is fully equipped…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2 buildings with apartments in the elite area of Elounda on the island of Crete.The…
Comercial 1 habitación
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 360,000
Real estate investment near Agios Nikolaos, Crete.The total area of the building is 400 sq m…
Hotel 15 habitaciones
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
15
1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 400,000
En venta, un edificio con apartamentos 6 de 120m2 cada uno. Todos los apartamentos tienen un…
Comercial 1 habitación
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 150,000
Business for sale in Crete. The current situation of the building is under construction and …
Comercial 1 habitación
Kritsa, Grecia
1
1
€ 141,000
For sale 3 apartments of total 218 sq. meters with land plot 80 sq. meters, near in the city…
Comercial 16 habitaciones
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
16
1
€ 2,135,000
For sale complex of 16 apartments and a restaurant business in Crete. The complex except of …
Comercial 1 habitación
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale commersial property with apartments in Crete. The building has a prevision for 8 ap…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 370,000
For sale business of 310 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the window…
Comercial 1 habitación
Elounda, Grecia
1
1
€ 4,000,000
En venta un complejo con casas en Creta. El complejo consta de 10 casas dispersas en un cono…
Comercial 1 habitación
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 175,000
For sale business and apartment in Crete! The ground floor consists of a 60sqm shop that can…
Comercial 1 habitación
Agios Nikolaos, Grecia
1
1
€ 430,000
Business is suggested for sale in Agios Nikolaos city in Crete. The business is 330m2 and is…
