Tiendas en venta en Renania del Norte-Westfalia, Alemania

Herne
8
Dortmund
1
Hilden
1
Willich
1
11 propiedades total found
Tiendaen Hilden, Alemania
Tienda
Hilden, Alemania
800 m²
€ 3,500,000
La nueva tienda de red ROSSMANN en la planta baja de un edificio residencial con un largo co…
Tiendaen Herne, Alemania
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
Precio en demanda
Commercial property in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.An object for sale rented by a fast f…
Tiendaen Herne, Alemania
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
Precio en demanda
An object that the network is a tenant of Burger King fast food restaurant is for sale …
Tiendaen Herne, Alemania
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
Precio en demanda
Description:The property is located in a small town. The tenant is the biggest retail chain.…
Tiendaen Herne, Alemania
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
Precio en demanda
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with tenant. Th…
Tiendaen Willich, Alemania
Tienda
Willich, Alemania
Precio en demanda
On the ground floor there are three commercial units with a total area of ​​1300 m2, a super…
Tiendaen Herne, Alemania
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
€ 3,405,000
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Spermarket with tenant. The lease is for 15 y…
Tiendaen Herne, Alemania
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
€ 3,430,000
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Long term lease for 15 years. The facility wa…
Tiendaen Herne, Alemania
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
€ 24,794,959
A shopping center with 35 tenants for sale. Main tenants: Netto Marken Discount, Rossmann, W…
Tiendaen Herne, Alemania
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
€ 3,225,000
Shopping centre, retailThe area of the building 4 656 m2ROI % 9.10 Land Area 12,545 m2Rent 2…
Tiendaen Dortmund, Alemania
Tienda
Dortmund, Alemania
€ 2,515,000
Supermarket in Beckum, Germany.There is a supermarket in Beckum in the city center.Land plot…

