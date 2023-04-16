Alemania
Realting.com
Alemania
Renania del Norte-Westfalia
Tiendas
Tiendas en venta en Renania del Norte-Westfalia, Alemania
11 propiedades total found
Tienda
Hilden, Alemania
800 m²
€ 3,500,000
La nueva tienda de red ROSSMANN en la planta baja de un edificio residencial con un largo co…
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
Precio en demanda
Commercial property in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.An object for sale rented by a fast f…
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
Precio en demanda
An object that the network is a tenant of Burger King fast food restaurant is for sale …
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
Precio en demanda
Description:The property is located in a small town. The tenant is the biggest retail chain.…
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
Precio en demanda
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with tenant. Th…
Tienda
Willich, Alemania
Precio en demanda
On the ground floor there are three commercial units with a total area of 1300 m2, a super…
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
€ 3,405,000
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Spermarket with tenant. The lease is for 15 y…
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
€ 3,430,000
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Long term lease for 15 years. The facility wa…
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
€ 24,794,959
A shopping center with 35 tenants for sale. Main tenants: Netto Marken Discount, Rossmann, W…
Tienda
Herne, Alemania
€ 3,225,000
Shopping centre, retailThe area of the building 4 656 m2ROI % 9.10 Land Area 12,545 m2Rent 2…
Tienda
Dortmund, Alemania
€ 2,515,000
Supermarket in Beckum, Germany.There is a supermarket in Beckum in the city center.Land plot…
