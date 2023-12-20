  1. Realting.com
  Canadá
  Ontario

Obra nueva en venta en Ontario

Golden Horseshoe
1
Toronto
1
Apart - hotel Hilton Hotel
Toronto, Canadá
Precio en demanda
Commercial Project For Hilton Hotel, Located 5 Minutes From Pearson Airport, Toronto, Canada The investment project includes: Hilton License 380 rooms conference center and restaurants two-storey underground car parking. The project can be changed according to the client’s requirements. Price with all needed permits and land is 23 million dollars. $ 70,000,000 is needed for the realization of the whole project. Bedrooms 380 Rooms 400 Bathrooms 400 Property Size 150000 m² Land Area 12140 m² Garages 100
