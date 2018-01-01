  1. Realting.com
  2. Canadá
  3. Hilton Hotel

Toronto, Canadá
Precio en demanda
Sobre el complejo

Commercial Project For Hilton Hotel, Located 5 Minutes From Pearson Airport, Toronto, Canada
The investment project includes:

Hilton License
380 rooms
conference center and restaurants
two-storey underground car parking.

The project can be changed according to the client’s requirements. Price with all needed permits and land is 23 million dollars. $ 70,000,000 is needed for the realization of the whole project.
Bedrooms
380
Rooms
400

Bathrooms
400

Property Size
150000 m²

Land Area
12140 m²

Garages
100

  • Seguridad
  • La piscina
  • gimnasio
  • Empresa de gestión
  • Calefacción individual
  • Acabado rugoso
  • Área vallada
  • Aparcamientos
  • Ascensor
Clase Premium
Localización de la nueva construcción
Toronto, Canadá

Hilton Hotel
Toronto, Canadá
Precio en demanda
