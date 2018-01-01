Commercial Project For Hilton Hotel, Located 5 Minutes From Pearson Airport, Toronto, Canada

The investment project includes:

Hilton License

380 rooms

conference center and restaurants

two-storey underground car parking.

The project can be changed according to the client’s requirements. Price with all needed permits and land is 23 million dollars. $ 70,000,000 is needed for the realization of the whole project.

Bedrooms

380

Rooms

400

Bathrooms

400

Property Size

150000 m²

Land Area

12140 m²

Garages

100