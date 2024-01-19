Commercial Project For Hilton Hotel, Located 5 Minutes From Pearson Airport, Toronto, Canada
The investment project includes:
Hilton License
380 rooms
conference center and restaurants
two-storey underground car parking.
The project can be changed according to the client’s requirements. Price with all needed permits and land is 23 million dollars. $ 70,000,000 is needed for the realization of the whole project.
Bedrooms
380
Rooms
400
Bathrooms
400
Property Size
150000 m²
Land Area
12140 m²
Garages
100