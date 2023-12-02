Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Eritrea
  3. Residential
  4. Northen Red Sea Region
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Northen Red Sea Region, Eritrea

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment with terrace in Northen Red Sea Region, Eritrea
Apartment with terrace
Northen Red Sea Region, Eritrea
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
€5,432
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Northen Red Sea Region, Eritrea

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir