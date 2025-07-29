Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. New Administrative Capital
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in New Administrative Capital, Egypt

сommercial property
26
hotels
6
offices
8
investment properties
10
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 20 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Restaurant 20 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 15
Towers New Capital from Golden Town Development Fourth floor of a food cort, area …
$122,101
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go