Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. South Sinai
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in South Sinai, Egypt

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in South Sinai, Egypt
Villa
South Sinai, Egypt
Area 300 m²
About the Project: Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh, Royal Sunny Beach is a luxury c…
$692,082
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in South Sinai, Egypt

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go