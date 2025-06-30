Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Red Sea, Egypt

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
About the Project: Atlantis Resort is a landmark residential development in the heart of Hu…
$205,978
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Red Sea, Egypt

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go