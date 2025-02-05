  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building test 100

Apartment in a new building test 100

Hurghada, Egypt
from
$58,040
5
ID: 26999
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt

Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Residential complex ONE 7 RESIDENCE HURGHADA
Residential complex CALA SAHL HASHEESH
Latest News in Egypt
Egypt's New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
05.02.2025
"Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible." Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
03.05.2024
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
22.11.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
17.10.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
25.07.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
15.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
09.06.2023
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
24.05.2023
24.05.2023
Show all publications