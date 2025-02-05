Apartment in a new building test 100

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round.
Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architec…
Welcome to ONE7 Residence, a new place to live, located along Village Road 17km across from the famous Titanic Hotel. The hotel is ideally located between Hurghada and Sahl Hashish, with easy access to the city’s beaches, marina and international airport.This carefully designed residential c…
Buildix Real Estate
CALA SAHL HASHEESH is an elite residential complex located on the stunning Red Sea coast in Egypt.Designed for those seeking luxury living combined with natural beauty, the Cala complex offers pristine beaches, crystal clear water and lush scenery. Located just a 20-minute drive from Hurghad…
Buildix Real Estate
