Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Matruh
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Matruh, Egypt

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Villa
Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Area 166 m²
About the Project: Located on the shores of Ras El Hekma, Jamila North Coast by New Jersey …
$440,475
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Matruh, Egypt

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go