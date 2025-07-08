Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Madinaty
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Madinaty, Egypt

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Cairo, Egypt
3 bedroom townthouse
Cairo, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 3
EASTSHIRE by Alqamzi DevelopmentTowne Ville- 3 floors- Rooftop rest area- Parking.LocationNe…
$400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Cairo, Egypt
3 bedroom townthouse
Cairo, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The MarQ GardensTOWN VILLA- 2 floors.- Parking.LocationNew CairoCompleted.Total area: 200 m2…
$400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Madinaty, Egypt

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go