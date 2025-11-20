Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Gamsha
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Gamsha, Egypt

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom house
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
Kamaran El Gouna is a lively, family-oriented neighborhood thoughtfully designed around biop…
$320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go