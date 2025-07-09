Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Cairo
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Cairo, Egypt

сommercial property
27
hotels
6
offices
8
investment properties
10
1 property total found
Shop 38 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Shop 38 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 15
Towers New Capital from Golden Town Development The third floor of Shop SH303, are…
$159,013
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go