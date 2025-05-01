Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Studios for Sale in Al Hadaba, Egypt

9 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/6
Stylish furnished studio in the compound of Florence Hamsin.New cozy studio in the complex F…
$41,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
A bright and cozy studio in the new Tiba Golden residential complex. The balcony offers a st…
$48,300
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
almaza Suits-new project from a reliable company-developer! Only 36 studios, apartments with…
$22,114
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
Residential complex Sea Light Arabia. Ready -made studios and apartments with an installment…
$25,935
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
$39,220
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
Long Beach Residence Residents of the complex have the right to free access to the beach of …
$59,350
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 10
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
The Grand Rock project is located on a tourist promenade two minutes from Carrefour supermar…
$39,810
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
Modern studio in a new residential complex located in the north of Hurghada, in the area of …
$22,502
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
We present a new residential complex of 3 pyramids, which is built in the north of Hurghada,…
$34,670
