Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Al Hadaba
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Al Hadaba, Egypt

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
About the Offered Studio Apartment: This ready-to-move-in studio apartment is located on th…
$85,580
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
almaza Suits-new project from a reliable company-developer! Only 36 studios, apartments with…
$22,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Discover modern coastal living in Hurghada’s sought-after …
$32,808
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
Residential complex Sea Light Arabia. Ready -made studios and apartments with an installment…
$25,935
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
$39,220
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
About the Studio Apartment in La Vista Magawish This ready-to-move-in yet unfurnished stu…
$31,543
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
Long Beach Residence Residents of the complex have the right to free access to the beach of …
$59,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
Beachfront Apartments in Hurghada – Panoramic Sea Views & Direct Beach Access Live the Li…
$54,264
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 6
About the Studio Apartment at Scandic Resort: This ready-to-move-in yet unfurnished studi…
$69,749
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 10
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
The Grand Rock project is located on a tourist promenade two minutes from Carrefour supermar…
$39,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
We present a new residential complex of 3 pyramids, which is built in the north of Hurghada,…
$34,670
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go