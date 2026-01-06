Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Al Hadaba
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Studios for sale in Al Hadaba, Egypt

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcome to Atlantis: Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury Residential community spannin…
$79,518
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Homes Bay
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Hungarian, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go