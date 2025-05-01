Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Al Hadaba
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Condos for Sale in Al Hadaba, Egypt

6 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea views in one of the best complexes of Hurghada.Cozy apartme…
$65,000
Leave a request
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
ICONIC RESORT is a new residential complex in the center of Hurghada, a 7-minute walk from S…
$26,540
Leave a request
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
We present to your attention a new project PREMIER Beachfront Apartments, from a reliable de…
$55,200
Leave a request
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
Panorama Hills Resort 🔥Start of construction of a new compound in the most central part of H…
$30,890
Leave a request
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
The premium residence with Voranda's own beach in the Sakhl Khashish area. Studios and apart…
$89,375
Leave a request
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
$50,160
Leave a request
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
