Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Al Hadaba
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Al Hadaba, Egypt

condos
19
studios
22
1 BHK
45
2 BHK
18
Apartment Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright 2-bedroom/3-balcony apartment in the Princess Resort compound with its own beach. T…
$200,899
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale in the residential complex Nubia Resort and the Hotel El Karma. The apart…
$55,462
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/6
Stylish furnished studio in the compound of Florence Hamsin.New cozy studio in the complex F…
$41,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
A bright and cozy studio in the new Tiba Golden residential complex. The balcony offers a st…
$48,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
almaza Suits-new project from a reliable company-developer! Only 36 studios, apartments with…
$22,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a panoramic view of the sea in a residential complex with its …
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
A light studio with a balcony in the complex 3 pyramids. All similar studios from the develo…
$26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
$39,220
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea views in one of the best complexes of Hurghada.Cozy apartme…
$65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a private beach Palma Resort.2 bedroom apartment…
$132,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
Long Beach Residence Residents of the complex have the right to free access to the beach of …
$59,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
ICONIC RESORT is a new residential complex in the center of Hurghada, a 7-minute walk from S…
$26,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
We present to your attention a new project PREMIER Beachfront Apartments, from a reliable de…
$55,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/6
An exclusive loft studio with a spacious terrace is located on the top floor of the Al Dau H…
$95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
New apartment with two bedrooms in the compound “El Nessim Heights” near the central street …
$68,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/5
The house is located in the popular residential area of ​​El Kawther, 5 minutes drive from H…
$35,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
A apartment with 1 bedroom and its own garden is sold -nesting -an appraiser -plitwor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio with balcony in a new building with a swimming pool and equipped roof overlooking the…
$31,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
New 1 bedroom apartment in the beachfront complex Casablanca Beach.A cozy one-bedroom apartm…
$40,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
Panorama Hills Resort 🔥Start of construction of a new compound in the most central part of H…
$30,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views at Samra Bay Hotel.Luxury apartment with two bedroom…
$172,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 10
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
The Grand Rock project is located on a tourist promenade two minutes from Carrefour supermar…
$39,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
The premium residence with Voranda's own beach in the Sakhl Khashish area. Studios and apart…
$89,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 4/5
We present apartments with 2 bedrooms in a residential complex with a pool « Sarah residen »…
$62,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
Studio with a balcony and a complete atmosphere in the compound Aqua Palms. A cozy studio…
$26,288
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
Modern studio in a new residential complex located in the north of Hurghada, in the area of …
$22,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
We present a new residential complex of 3 pyramids, which is built in the north of Hurghada,…
$34,670
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/5
Sale of an apartment with 2 bedrooms and an atmosphere in the El Hambra complex. The comple…
$69,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/6
A spacious, completely new apartment with 2 bedrooms in a residential complex with 3 pools F…
$75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
$50,160
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go