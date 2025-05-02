Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Condos for sale in Al Ahia', Egypt

2 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Imperial Resort is a unique oasis in the north of Hurghada within walking distance to the se…
$50,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in a compound with a private beach.Spacious…
$125,077
