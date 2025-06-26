Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Al Ahia'
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Al Ahia', Egypt

1 BHK
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Ahia', Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
ORO Beach is a new, bright project combining the atmosphere of the resort, a high level of s…
$43,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Imperial Resort is a unique oasis in the north of Hurghada within walking distance to the se…
$50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in a compound with a private beach.Spacious…
$125,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Cozy apartment from the owner in the Selena Bay complex in Hurghada! Ready to go!Total area:…
$100,364
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go