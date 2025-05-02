Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Veron, Dominican Republic

3 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
Huge 3 bedrooms appartment and its service room with bathroom, at one of the expatriate area…
$150,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/3
Huge 3 bedrooms appartment and its service room with bathroom, at one of the expatriate area…
$155,000
2 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 6/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$105,000
