Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Sosua
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Sosua, Dominican Republic

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 45/5
€254,404
Leave a request

Properties features in Sosua, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir