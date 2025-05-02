Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. San Rafael del Yuma
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
4
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Charming 1 Bedroom Loft for Sale with private Jacuzzi!If you are looking for a modern, chic …
$190,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go