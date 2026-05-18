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Hotels for sale in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

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Hotel 4 000 m² in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
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Hotel 4 000 m²
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 4
It sells direct hotel of the owner, with stable billing, investment guaranteedHe has confoto…
$13,00M
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