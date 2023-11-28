Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Ramon Santana
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with patio in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with patio
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 262 m²
€238,405
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
Located in the most exclusive area of Playa Nueva Romana, a private community that serves th…
€547,534
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español

Properties features in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir