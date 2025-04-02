Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
The land is made up as follows:- One part, for a total of 150 thousandm2, directly facing th…
$75,00M
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
- *Prime Location:* Situated between Cabarete and Sosua, this lot is conveniently near beach…
$118,000
Plot of land in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Land for mansion/villa, overlooking the Atlantic ocean. Available only for villa. This is a …
$550,000
Plot of land in Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Bring the next resort to new resort destination of the East of The Dominican Republic: Miche…
$111,62M
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Amazing land, probably the last piece with this characteristic in the whole Las Terrenas, Sa…
$600,000
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Beautiful land right in front of the Sosua International School, owner has it subdivided int…
$2,50M
Plot of land in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Only 11 us per m2, can build amazing villa project with good size yard for expats
$1,21M
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Favorable zoning regulations have been secured and the property is approved suitable for a m…
$45,09M
Plot of land in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Important last piece of land on the beach with all paperwork ready, to start a luxury develo…
$9,30M
Plot of land in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Very beautiful piece of undeveloped land that can handle beautiful prject, with two little i…
$68,90M
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Ocean front village wigth the greatest amenities in Sosua, gated with security, it has its o…
$48,134
Plot of land in Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Prime and premium land for tourist development of 1,900,000 m2. Everything is sold, at only …
$26,60M
